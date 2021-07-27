Basavaraj Bommai will be Karnataka's new Chief Minister

The Karnataka BJP legislature party which met on July 27, has elected 61-year-old Bommai as the next CM.

The Karnataka BJP legislature party which met on July 27, Tuesday evening to elect their new legislature party leader has chosen Basavaraj Bommai as the new Chief Minister. 61-year-old Bommai, the MLA from Shiggaon, is the home minister of the state and has served as minister of Water Resources in the past Yediyurappa government.

Like Yediyurappa (Banajiga sub-sect), Bommai (Sadar sub-sect), son of former Chief Minister SR Bommai also hails from the Lingayat community. The community comprises about 17% of the stateâ€™s population and Bommai with his political experience was one of the favorites who were considered for being the new guard. It was expected that the BJP will opt for a member from the community, considering it is the partyâ€™s prime vote bank and they cannot be seen as isolating the community by removing Yediyurappa as the Chief Minister.

Bommai was elected as an MLA from Dharwad constituency in a Janata Dal ticket following his fatherâ€™s footsteps in 1998 and 2004. In 2008, he decided to join the BJP. He contested the 2008 assembly elections as a BJP candidate in Shiggaon constituency in Haveri district and won. He was subsequently given the Ministry of Water Resources.

According to political observers in the state, Bommai was one of Yediyurappaâ€™s first choices as his successor. But unlike the other frontrunners, he is not a RSS man and is indeed a surprise choice.

Along with the party legislators, union ministers Dharamendra Pradhan and Kishan Reddy were also present in the meeting as part of the central delegation. The legislators had met in Bengaluruâ€™s Capitol Hotel on Tuesday evening. This development marks the beginning of a new era of politics in Karnataka

Yediyurappa resigned from his post of Chief Minister of Karnataka on Monday, exactly two years after he took charge. In an emotional farewell address, Yediyurappa termed his tenure as Chief Minister as an 'agni pareeksha'. His resignation was accepted by the Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot on Monday afternoon. The resignation came after a drawn-out internal conflict within the BJP in which a few party leaders had made dissenting statements against Yediyurappa, particularly asking for his removal. The decision was made by the BJP high command to replace Yediyurappa earlier this month. Yediyurappa visited New Delhi this month along with his son BY Vijayendra to speak with Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, following which he resigned to his fate.