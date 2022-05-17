Yash’s KGF: Chapter 2 begins streaming on OTT

‘KGF: Chapter 2’ has seen massive success since it was released in theatres on April 14.

Flix Sandalwood

Hit Sandalwood movie KGF: Chapter 2, which is still having a great run at the box office, has also started streaming on Over-the-Top (OTT) platform Amazon Prime Video from Tuesday, May 17. Sharing the announcement, the streaming platform revealed that the film is being released as a part of Amazon Prime Video’s Movie Rentals, through which audiences — both Prime and non-Prime members — can rent the film for Rs 199. KGF 2 will be available to rent in five languages — Kannada, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam.

The streamer announced on May 16 that the Movie Rentals feature on Amazon Prime Video provides users an opportunity to get early access to films. ”Consumers will be able to rent K.G.F: Chapter 2 on Prime Video at INR 199 only. The rental destination can be accessed via the STORE tab on primevideo.com and the Prime Video app on Android smartphones, smart-TVs, connected STBs and Fire TV stick. Customers get a 48-hour window to complete the film once playback is initiated. Customers can start watching the film within 30 days of the transaction date,” Amazon Prime Video announced in a press statement.

A sequel to the 2018 film KGF: Chapter 1, KGF: Chapter 2 follows the story of Rocky, played by Yash. The sequel, which released on April 14 this year after facing several roadblocks due to the COVID-19 pandemic, continues to see massive success at the box office, with estimates pinning its collections at over Rs 550 crore at the worldwide box office. Headlined by Yash, the movie also stars Srinidhi Shetty, Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon, Prakash Raj, Rao Ramesh, Easwari Rao, Achyuth Kumar and Archana Jois, among others in pivotal roles. Directed by Prashanth Neel, K.G.F: Chapter 2 is produced by Vijay Kiragandur of Hombale Films.

