KGF: Chapter 2 makes record after Rs 550 crore collection at worldwide box office

According to industry trackers, KGF 2 is making the fastest entry into the Rs 200 crore club beating SS Rajamouli’s period franchise ‘Baahubali’ in the process.

After a flying start at the box office, KGF: Chapter 2 continued to dominate the weekend with record collections. As per trade analysts, the Yash-starrer has crossed the Rs 550-crore mark at the box office worldwide. They also noted that KGF: Chapter 2 has registered another Rs 100-crore day at the global box office, minting Rs 132 crore on its fourth day of release on Monday, April 18.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh noted that the movie is making the fastest entry into the Rs 200 crore club, beating SS Rajamouli’s period franchise Baahubali in the process. He said that on April 14, the day of its release, the film minted Rs 53.95 crore at the box office, Rs 46.7 crore on April 15, and Rs 42.90 crore and Rs 50.35 crore on April 16 and 17 respectively. Baahubali 2 reportedly collected Rs 80 crore at the box office on its fourth day since release, in the year 2017.

Released nationwide on April 14, in Kannada, Telugu, Hindi, Tamil and Malayalam, KGF 2 is written and directed by Prashanth Neel, and produced by Vijay Kiragandur under the Hombale Films banner. KGF 2 has also reportedly become the second-highest-grossing film in the world for the April 15-17 weekend.

Film trade analyst Ramesh Bala tweeted Comsore’s list of Global Top 10 Movies for the April 15 to 17 weekend. KGF 2 was listed at the second spot. Comsore is an American media and analytics firm that provides market data and analytics. KGF 2 was behind Fantastic Beasts 3 in that list and ahead of Sonic the Hedgehog 2. Trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan too had provided the day-by-day breakdown of KGF 2’s global gross.

Starring actors Yash and Srinidhi Shetty in the lead, KGF 2 hit the big screens on April 14. It is helmed by director Prashanth Neel who rose to fame with KGF, the sequel of KGF 2. It hit the screens along with actor Vijay’s long-awaited actioner Beast which released on April 13.

R#KGF2 CREATES HISTORY AGAIN... FASTEST TO ENTER ₹ 200 CR CLUB...

⭐ #KGFChapter2: Will cross ₹ 200 cr today [Mon, Day 5]

⭐ #Baahubali2: Day 6#KGF2 is REWRITING RECORD BOOKS... Thu 53.95 cr, Fri 46.79 cr, Sat 42.90 cr, Sun 50.35 cr. Total: ₹ 193.99 cr. #India biz. #Hindi. pic.twitter.com/ysKnW2zIuV — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 18, 2022

Here is @Comscore Global Top 10 Movies for the Apr 15th to 17th Weekend..#KGFChapter2 is at No.2.. https://t.co/XsG1gVLe7G April 18, 2022

#KGFChapter2 WW Box Office



CROSSES ₹500 cr milestone mark in just 4 days.



Day 1 - ₹ 165.37 cr

Day 2 - ₹ 139.25 cr

Day 3 - ₹ 115.08 cr

Day 4 - ₹ 132.13 cr

Total - ₹ 551.83 cr



#2 at the global box office after fantastic beasts. #Yash #KGF2 — Manobala Vijayabalan (@ManobalaV) April 18, 2022

(With IANS inputs)

