Writer Badri Seshadri arrested for comment over CJI and Manipur violence

Badri Seshadri was arrested based on a complaint lodged by Kaviyarasu, a lawyer, who alleged that the interview Badri gave belittled the CJI.

Political analyst and publisher Badri Seshadri has been arrested by the Tamil Nadu police over a comment about the Manipur violence on Saturday, July 29 in Chennai. The early morning arrest was over an interview he gave to Aadhan Tamil Youtube on July 22, last week. In the show, he was talking about the Manipur violence, the roles of Kukis, Meitis, Nagas and the ruling BJP government in the Manipur violence.

He was arrested based on a complaint lodged by Kaviyarasu, a lawyer and resident of Kunnam in Perambalur district. In the complaint, Kaviyarasu said that he was disturbed the way Badri spoke about the Chief Justice of India during the interview.

In the interview, Badri said all the problems in Manipur started because of the Manipur High Court’s decision on Scheduled Tribe status to the Meitei community and went on to talk about CJI DY Chandrachud, the Chief Justice of India. He also criticised the Supreme Court’s stand on the matter and asked if a gun could be placed in CJI’s hands and he will be able to ensure peace. “Badri was trying to belittle the CJI’s position, he also brought down the honor of the Supreme Court and the judicial system of the country,” Kaviyarasu said in his complaint.

Based on Kaviyarasu’s complaint, Badri was booked under Sections 153 (Wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot), 153 A (Promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc., and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony and 505 (Statements conducing to public mischief) of Indian Penal Code (IPC).

It is to be noted that on July 20, the Supreme Court directed the Manipur government and Union government to take immediate action to ensure peace in Manipur, after a video of two Kuki women paraded naked by a mob of Meitei men emerged.

Badri is the Managing Director of New Horizon Media Private Limited, a co-founder of Cric Info, and writes for Swarajya magazine.

Tamil Nadu Bharatiya Janata President K Annamalai condemned the arrest. In a tweet, “Corrupted DMK government is relying only on arrests without addressing the views of the common people. Is Tamil Nadu Police's job only to enforce the revenge measures of the DMK government?”, Annamalai asked.

