Kavitha said that the ongoing brutality with the gold medal awarded women wrestlers was â€˜absolutely reprehensibleâ€™ and demanded immediate action by the Union government.

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) legislator K Kavitha has come out in support of protesting Indian wrestlers and demanded the Union government to "act now" against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Singh, who is accused of sexual harassment. Kavitha, daughter of Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, said that women wrestlers have brought pride to the country with their victories across the globe and that absolute silence by the Union government is no response to the emerging issue.

Kavitha demanded an action by the government that is in national interest and that of the dignity of our athletes. "It is the hard work, dedication and patriotism of our women wrestlers that showed this talent of India to the world. The Government of India must think in the interest of the country in these 5 days," tweeted Kavitha, a member of Telangana Legislative Council.

"Even after a serious charge like POCSO, the accused is out in public, justice is no way can be denied to the victim, and the ongoing brutality with these gold medal awarded women players is absolutely reprehensible. The Government must know that the entire country wants an answer and the world is watching. ACT NOW," she wrote.

Top wrestlers including Sakshee Malikkh, Bajrang Punia and Vinesh Phogat had decided to immerse their medals in Ganga and had reached Haridwar on Tuesday evening. However, after intervention from farmer leader Naresh Tikait and appeal by locals, they halted their plans and gave a five-day deadline for action against the WFI chief. Brij Bhushan Singh, who is a BJP MP from Kaiserganj in Uttar Pradesh and the WFI president, is facing allegations of sexually harassing women wrestlers including a minor.