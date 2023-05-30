Wrestlers give govt 5 days to address demands or will immerse medals in Ganga

Farmer leader Naresh Tikait joined a large crowd that gathered at Haridwar, imploring the wrestlers to not throw away their medals into the Ganga.

Naresh Tikait, the president of the Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU), has issued an ultimatum to the government, giving them a five-day deadline to address the demands put forth by the protesting wrestlers. Failing to meet their demands within the given timeframe, the wrestlers have said they will discard their hard-earned medals into the sacred Ganga River. As the wrestlers reached Haridwar with the intention to immerse their medals, Naresh Tikait, known for his role in leading farmer protests, also reached the spot. Tikait joined a large crowd that gathered at the spot, imploring the wrestlers to not throw away their medals into the Ganga. The wrestlers including Sakshi Malik and Vinesh Phogat were crying inconsolably and agreed to Tikaitâ€™s proposal that the government would be given 5 days time to take action including the arrest of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP and Wrestling Federation of India chief Brij Bhushan.

Addressing the media, Tikait emphasized the urgency of the situation, stating that if the government fails to address the demands within the stipulated five-day period, the wrestlers will proceed with their decision to throw their medals in the holy Ganga River.

The ongoing protest by wrestlers, including prominent athletes Sakshi Malik, Vinesh Phogat, and Sangeeta Phogat, has gained widespread attention, as they seek action against the BJP MP who is accused of sexually harassing the athletes, including a minor, sparking outrage within the sports community.

The demands put forth by the protesting wrestlers include the immediate arrest of Brij Bhushan and a thorough investigation into the allegations of sexual harassment. They are seeking accountability from the government and justice for the victims, stressing the importance of creating a safe environment for athletes in the country.

The wrestlers' announcement to discard their medals has also drawn attention to the government's silence on the matter. Many have raised concerns over the lack of response from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, and other government officials, including Smriti Irani, who is often regarded as a champion of women's rights within the Bharatiya Janata Party.

It is essential to mention that when these wrestlers brought glory to India by winning medals in international competitions, including the Olympics, Prime Minister Modi had praised their achievements and acknowledged their dedication to the nation.