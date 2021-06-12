Women are welcome to apply and get trained to become temple priests: TN Minister

HR&CE Minister Sekar Babu also said that persons from all castes will be appointed as priests in the next 100 days.

news Temples

Tamil Nadu Minister for Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) Department PK Sekar Babu on Saturday said that women who wish to become priests in temples can apply and get trained. “If women are willing to become priests in temples, they are welcome to apply and get trained," said the minister. He added that after getting Chief Minister MK Stalin’s approval, the government will offer training courses for women, and thereafter they will be appointed.

He also said that persons from all castes will be appointed as priests in the next 100 days. "I have said earlier that priests from all castes will be appointed in temples of Tamil Nadu as per directions from CM Stalin. Hence, I assure that priests from all castes will be appointed in the next 100 days.

Sekar Babu said the HR&CE Department has released close to nine government orders in the last 35 days. And as per the meeting held on Saturday, the officials have discussed temple vacancies, pending promotions and job regularization across temples in the state. And the minister confirmed to reporters that the order has been issued to fill all the vacancies. Further, explaining the few details about the review meeting held with the HR&CE department officials on Saturday, the Minister said, “We have taken into account the number of vacancies for priests and temple workers for all the temples under the department in the state. Soon the vacancies will be filled. Meanwhile in case of other appointments, the decisions will be taken without hurting the sentiments of any religious groups as per the order from Chief Minister MK Stalin.”

Subsequently the nature of appointment either through HR&CE Board or through the written exam was also discussed in the meeting.

He also said that 47 temples under the HR&CE Department have been directed to put up boards stating that prayers will be conducted in Tamil. “All priests have already been trained to offer prayers in Tamil language in temples and a few temples in the state have already been performing temple rituals and offering prayers in Tamil. However, for now in all temples, particularly the 47 senior-grade temples our officials have been directed to put up boards saying prayers will be conducted in Tamil alongside the contact numbers of the priests,” he said.

“With regards to elephants at the temples under the HR&CE, a team has been formed with the department officials who will constantly monitor the health conditions of the elephants. They will be given timely medical assistance and performed necessary tests,”added the minister.