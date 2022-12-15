Woman stabbed by daughter’s stalker in Hyderabad succumbs to injuries

Sandeep, who was earlier engaged to the woman's daughter Vaibhavi, attacked both of them after Vaibhavi got engaged to another man.

A 45-year-old woman named Shobha, who was critically injured after a man attacked her and her daughter at their house, died at a hospital in Hyderabad on Wednesday, December 14, police said. The man, Sandeep from Repalle in Andhra Pradesh, was earlier engaged to the woman's daughter Vaibhavi. He also injured himself by slitting his throat during the incident in the Miyapur area on Tuesday, December 13, and all three of them were hospitalised.

Sandeep was previously engaged to Vaibhavi, but they later broke up due to some differences, Miyapur Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) K Shilpavalli had earlier told reporters. Vaibhavi and her family then shifted to Hyderabad, and she recently got engaged to someone else. After learning that Vaibhavi was engaged to another man, the accused went to their house in Hyderabad, argued with Shobha and allegedly stabbed her with a knife.

When Vaibhavi intervened, she also suffered injuries after being allegedly attacked by him, police said. Later, Sandeep slit his throat. Shobha, who was critically injured in the incident, succumbed to her injuries at a hospital on Thursday, a police official said, while adding that the condition of her daughter was out of danger and the accused was still undergoing treatment. The accused is yet to be interrogated over the incident and police are waiting for his recovery from the injuries.

Police earlier said that Sandeep and Vaibhavi were engaged two years ago. But Vaibhavi did not like his behaviour following which their engagement was called off in the presence of elders, police said.

If you are aware of anyone facing mental health issues or feeling suicidal, please provide help. Here are some helpline numbers of suicide prevention organisations that can offer emotional support to individuals and families.

Tamil Nadu

State health department's suicide helpline: 104

Sneha Suicide Prevention Centre - 044-24640050 (listed as the sole suicide prevention helpline in Tamil Nadu)

Andhra Pradesh

Life Suicide Prevention: 78930 78930

Roshni: 9166202000, 9127848584

Karnataka

Sahai (24-hour): 080 65000111, 080 65000222

Kerala

Maithri: 0484 2540530

Chaithram: 0484 2361161

Both are 24-hour helpline numbers.

Telangana

State government's suicide prevention (tollfree): 104

Roshni: 040 66202000, 6620200

SEVA: 09441778290, 040 27504682 (between 9 am and 7 pm)

Aasara offers support to individuals and families during an emotional crisis, for those dealing with mental health issues and suicidal ideation, and to those undergoing trauma after the suicide of a loved one.

24x7 Helpline: 9820466726

Click here for working helplines across India.