Man stabs woman and her mother in Hyderabad over engagement to another man

The incident happened around 10.30 am on December 13 at the woman’s house in Miyapur.

A young woman and her mother in Hyderabad were attacked allegedly by a man from Andhra Pradesh, who was upset over the woman’s engagement with another man. Vaibhavi and her mother, who live in the Aditya Nagar area of Miyapur, were allegedly stabbed by a man named Sandeep on Tuesday, December 13. Later, Sandeep also slit his own throat. The three of them have been admitted to a hospital and while Vaibhavi is out of danger, her mother and Sandeep are in a critical condition, according to K Shilpavalli, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Miyapur.

Sandeep hails from Repalle town of Andhra Pradesh’s Bapatla district, according to the police. The DCP told reporters that he was previously engaged to Vaibhavi, but they later broke up due to some differences. Vaibhavi and her family then shifted to Hyderabad, and she recently got engaged to someone else. On finding out about the engagement, Sandeep held a grudge about it, she said. He arrived in Hyderabad and argued with Vaibhavi’s mother, and stabbed her, the DCP said.

“When Vaibhavi intervened, she too got injured. He also tried to slit his own throat. All are admitted to the hospital and undergoing treatment. Vaibhavi is out of danger. Her mother and Sandeep are critical,” DCP Shilpavalli said. The incident happened around 10.30 am on Tuesday in Vaibhavi’s house in Adita Nagar. According to a neighbour, her family had moved into the house about eight months ago.

Earlier on December 5, a third-year student of a dental college in Vijayawada was allegedly killed by a man for refusing to marry him. Tapaswi was allegedly killed by her former boyfriend Gnaneswar at her friend’s house in Guntur district, following an argument over her rejection of his marriage proposal. A police officer said they had broken up a few weeks ago, and Tapaswi had even filed a police complaint against Gnaneswar.

If you are aware of anyone facing mental health issues or feeling suicidal, please provide help. Here are some helpline numbers of suicide prevention organisations that can offer emotional support to individuals and families.

Tamil Nadu

State health department's suicide helpline: 104

Sneha Suicide Prevention Centre - 044-24640050 (listed as the sole suicide prevention helpline in Tamil Nadu)

Andhra Pradesh

Life Suicide Prevention: 78930 78930

Roshni: 9166202000, 9127848584

Karnataka

Sahai (24-hour): 080 65000111, 080 65000222

Kerala

Maithri: 0484 2540530

Chaithram: 0484 2361161

Both are 24-hour helpline numbers.

Telangana

State government's suicide prevention (tollfree): 104

Roshni: 040 66202000, 6620200

SEVA: 09441778290, 040 27504682 (between 9 am and 7 pm)

Aasara offers support to individuals and families during an emotional crisis, for those dealing with mental health issues and suicidal ideation, and to those undergoing trauma after the suicide of a loved one.

24x7 Helpline: 9820466726

Click here for working helplines across India.