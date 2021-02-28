Woman hacked to death in broad daylight near Whitefield in Bengaluru

The woman, who has been identified as Halima Bibi, is survived by her husband and three children.

news Crime

A woman in her thirties was murdered in broad daylight on Sunday morning in Kundalahalli area near Whitefield of Bengaluru, allegedly over a financial dispute. The murder took place at around 9:30 am and a video of her lying in a pool of blood with her phone and blue headphones lying by her body was captured by some passer-by who first tipped off people about the incident.

The victim, identified as Halima Bibi, hails from West Bengal and was engaged in the garments trade. She lived in an unrecognised shanty settlement in Brookfield near the Shiva Temple in the same Whitefield police division. Her neighbours said she hailed from Murshidabad district and was living with her husband Bashahul Sheikh and her three children. Since the beginning of the pandemic, her children have been currently living in their native place in West Bengal.

The suspect is yet to be nabbed by police after he fled the area.

Jurisdictional HAL Police Station Inspector Mohan confirmed the development and said that a case of murder has been registered. The body has been sent for post-mortem. He said, “We have not arrested anybody yet in connection with the case. The suspect is around 30-35 years of age named Rafiqul Sheikh.”

Local residents have alleged the murder was carried out by Rafiqul with whom she used to do business with and who owed her money. Residents claimed that both of them had fought over money recently and that had escalated to her hitting the man. As revenge, Rafiqul allegedly stabbed Halima to death while she was going out for work on Sunday morning.