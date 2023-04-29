Woman dies by suicide in Chennai Airport’s multi-level car parking facility

Ayshwarya, left her two young children at the Aerohub multiplex and walked to the car parking, where she died by suicide.

news News

A 33-year-old woman died by suicide at the newly inaugurated Multi-Level Car Parking (MLCP) in Chennai Airport on Friday evening. The airport police have identified the woman as Ayshwarya Balaji, a resident of Pozhichalur.

An official from the S2 airport police station told TNM that Ayshwarya, along with her two children, a 14-year-old boy and a 10-year-old girl, went to watch a movie at the newly inaugurated Aerohub multiplex within the airport premises. After the movie began, she told her children that she wanted to use the restroom. However, she exited the multiplex and walked to the six-storied MLCP that was inaugurated in February 2023.

The airport police official said, “She went to the fourth floor and tried to jump. A few drivers from the road spotted her climbing the wall. They called security, but she jumped before anyone could reach or stop her.”

Security officials who were alerted by the drivers informed the airport police that she died on the spot with severe injuries. An hour after Ayshwarya left the multiplex, her children were identified by the police as they were looking for her in and around the multiplex complex.

“We have informed her husband Balaji and her children are with their family,” the official added.

The airport police have sent her body to the government hospital in Chrompet and have registered a complaint. The official also confirmed that the police have not found a suicide note yet and that they are investigating the reason behind the suicide.

This is the second case of suspected suicide in Chennai airport. On March 3, 2022, a Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) constable from Rajasthan, died by suicide at the international airport. He had reportedly shot himself with his rifle inside a restroom, while he was on duty.

If you are aware of anyone facing mental health issues or feeling suicidal, please provide help. Here are some helpline numbers of suicide-prevention organisations that can offer emotional support to individuals and families.

Tamil Nadu

State Health Department's suicide helpline: 104

Sneha Suicide Prevention Centre - 044-24640050 (listed as the sole suicide prevention helpline in Tamil Nadu)

Andhra Pradesh

Life Suicide Prevention: 78930 78930

Roshni: 9166202000, 9127848584

Karnataka

Sahai (24-hour): 080 65000111, 080 65000222

Kerala

Maithri: 0484 2540530

Chaithram: 0484 2361161

Both are 24-hour helpline numbers.

Telangana's suicide prevention (tollfree) number: 104

Roshni: 040 66202000, 6620200

SEVA: 09441778290, 040 27504682 (between 9 am and 7 pm

Aasara offers support to individuals and families during an emotional crisis, for those dealing with mental health issues and suicidal ideation, and for those undergoing trauma after the suicide of a loved one.

24x7 Helpline: 9820466726

Click here for working helplines across India.