Woman dies after food vlogger Irfanâ€™s car hits her near Chennai, driver booked

Padmavathi (55) was killed after being hit by a Tamil food vlogger Irfanâ€™s car. The driver, Azarudeen, has been booked.

Popular Tamil food vlogger and YouTuber Mohamed Irfanâ€™s car hit a woman who was crossing the road near Maraimalai Nagar near Chennai, killing her on the spot, on Thursday, May 25. The car was being driven by Azarudeen (34), who has been booked by by Maraimalai Nagar police. A probe is underway. The deceased has been identified as 55-year-old Padmavathi of Kattankulathur. Irfan, who runs the popular YouTube channel Irfanâ€™s view, was reportedly travelling in the car with his family from Thanjavur to Chennai when the accident took place.

According to the police, Padmavathi was working as a security guard in SRM college in Chennai. On Thursday, she was on the way to her house from her daughterâ€™s house and was crossing the road near Maraimalai Nagar when Irfanâ€™s car travelling towards Chennai hit her, killing her on the spot. However, Irfanâ€™s driver didnâ€™t stop the car after the accident took place. The police reportedly traced the car and are investigating the matter.

Irfan got married two weeks ago, on May 14. He has been sharing the videos and photos of the wedding and related event on his social media accounts. Mohamed Irfan runs a Youtube channel under the name â€˜Irfanâ€™s viewâ€™ and posts food-related videos. The channel has nearly 3.6 million subscribers.