Wishes and prayers for the recovery of playback singer SP Balasubrahmanyam are pouring on social media from celebrities and fans alike. Several have taken to Twitter to express their devastation over his health condition and expressed their desires for his quick recovery.

The singer was admitted to MGM healthcare in Chennai on August 5 with mild symptoms of COVID-19. His condition took a turn for the worse on August 13, he was termed critical and put on life support. According to sources, he will be undergoing an extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO) treatment.In this treatment, blood is pumped outside of your body to a heart-lung machine which removes carbon dioxide and sends oxygen-filled blood back to the body.

Joining the long list of wishes for his good health were music director AR Rahman and actor Dhanush.

I request all the music fans to pray for this legend along with me ..#SPBalasubrahmanyam ..he has given us so much joy with his amazing voice! https://t.co/8r2TjQe6wj â€” A.R.Rahman (@arrahman) August 14, 2020

Please pray for SPB sir ! â€” Dhanush (@dhanushkraja) August 14, 2020

A press release from the hospital on Friday stated -

'There has been a setback in the health of Thiru SP Balasubrahmanyam who had been admitted at MGM healthcare for symptoms of COVID since 5th August 2020. In a late night development on August 13, 2020 his condition has deterioratied. And based on the advice of the expert medical team attending to him, he has been moved to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and he is on life support and his condition remains critical.

He is currently under observation by the team and expers from critical care and his haemodynamic and clinical parameters are being closely monitored.'

On August 5, he had put out a video from the hospital stating that he was 'fine' and will recover soon.

"All my friends are here, they are taking good care of me, I am in good hands. And I have good health. Nobody has to worry about this one. So please don't bother to call me to find out how I am," he requested. "I am perfectly alright except the cold and fever. Fever has also subsided. In two days, I will be discharged and I will be home. Thanks for the concern. Lot of people have been calling me. I couldn't attend all the calls. I have come here mostly to take rest so there won't be any disturbance to me and to take medication. Don't bother calling me. I am fine, I will be fine," he concluded.