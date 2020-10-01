Will theatres reopen in Tamil Nadu this October? Theatre owners await state govt's nod

The theatre owners seem unperturbed about the 50% seating norm.

Flix Kollywood

The Union government’s go-ahead on September 30 to reopen cinema halls starting October 15, after over six months of remaining closed, brought relief to theatre owners across the country. However, the wait is not yet over as the state government is yet to take a call.

As for Tamil Nadu, the drama when it comes to film releases was muted for so long but not entirely absent. Actor Suriya’s announcement to release his production Ponmagal Vandhal starring actor Jyothika on May 29 directly on Over-The-Top (OTT) platform came with a lot of resistance in the industry, especially from the theatre owners. While this debate is still on-going, what with the actor going ahead with the release of his most awaited Soorarai Pottru as well on Amazon Prime, the decision to reopen theatres comes as a relief to the theatre owners.

Tiruppur Subramaniam, President of Theatre Owners Association says that theatre owners are yet to convene a meeting since the state government is yet to make its decision public. “They are yet to give us the norms. We are ready to adhere to the safety rules to ensure audience safety,” he tells TNM.

A press release from PVR, the largest chain of premium film exhibitors in India, issued in July this year spoke about staggered seating, digital transactions, mobile food ordering, extended intermission and the likes in what would come as the “new normal” in pandemic theatre viewing experience.

One of the most important rules that will come into place is that the theatres can only function with 50% occupancy. However, this seems to be the least of their worries. “Even before the pandemic the theatres were never full. That is not a problem for us,” Subramaniam adds.

N Venkatesh, Multiplex Owners Association’s Secretary, too agrees. “Theatre occupancy in the pre-COVID times was about 30 to 50% only,” he claims.

Venkatesh says, “Tamil Nadu government has always gone by the Union Government guidelines. We expect that they may allow us to open theatres right in time for Puja holidays, on October 15. Theatres may have a soft opening.”

He adds that activity among theatre owners is expected as soon as the state government issues standard operating procedure (SOP). “We’ll have contactless ticketing, we are getting equipped to take food orders also online. Temperature checks, sanitising will all be a part of the routine,” Venkatesh says.

However, all of it depends on the state government’s nod. Even when theatres do release, what films can we expect to see on the big screens? While makers of Vijay’s Master and Dhanush’s Jagame Thandiram are have assured theatrical release, October may not see them coming to the big screens. “For now Christopher Nolan’s Tenet is ready. So is Disney’s Mulan. As far as Tamil films go, Suriya’s Soorarai Pottru is releasing on OTT platform on October 30. If everyone agrees, we may have a go at it in theatres as well,” Venkatesh opines.