DMK President has also announced that the party is set to start a new programme, "Ungal Thogudhiyil Stalin", to tour all assembly constituencies, addressing people's concerns.

Ahead of the Tamil Nadu Assembly polls slated to be held in a few months, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) President MK Stalin has announced that if voted to power, the first 100 days of his government will be dedicated to resolve issues faced by people. Stalin also announced on Monday that he would kick start a new initiative "Ungal Thogudhiyil Stalin'', touring all 234 assembly constituencies in the state to hold discussions with people.

“I promise you one thing: Solving your problems is my first duty. The first 100 days of my government will be dedicated to resolving your issues on a war-footing. I am responsible for this,” Stalin said addressing the media at the residence of his late father and former Chief Minister M Karunanidhi in Gopalapuram.

Hitting out at the ruling AIADMK, Stalin alleged that the party’s rule had pushed the state to backseat in all the fields. “Everyone is unhappy. The AIADMK has betrayed people of the state for the past 10 years,” he said.

Meanwhile announcing his assembly tour plan, Stalin said that the initiative will start on January 29 from Thiruvannamalai. During the event, people from the respective constituencies can submit their complaints in the complaint box arranged. This will be sealed after every session. The constituency tour will be held for 30 days starting from January 29.

He announced that people can also place their complaints and requests online at the Stalin Ani, official website of the DMK chief, or by contacting the phone number announced.

During the lockdown, the party had initiated a helpline service titled ‘Ondiraivom Vaa', to help people in distress. Reportedly, the party had claimed that over one crore people benefitted from the scheme.

A recent survey result, the IANS C-Voter Battle for states survey, which came out recently predicted that DMK will make a strong comeback in Tamil Nadu, winning a ‘comfortable’ majority. Meanwhile, the survey has predicted that in Kerala, the Left Democratic Front government, headed by CM Pinarayi Vijayan, will come to power once again.

