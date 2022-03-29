Will Smith apologises for slapping Chris Rock at Oscars 2022

The altercation happened when Chris Rock made a joke about Will Smith’s wife Jada Pinkett Smith at the Oscars, after which Will walked up and slapped the comedian.

Hollywood star Will Smith created waves across the internet after he slapped comedian and host Chris Rock at the Academy Awards on Sunday, March 27. The actor has now issued an apology, calling his behaviour “unacceptable”. "Violence in all of its forms is poisonous and destructive. My behaviour at last night's Academy Awards was unacceptable and inexcusable. Jokes at my expense are part of the job, but a joke about Jada's medical condition was too much for me to bear and I reacted emotionally," Smith wrote.

The altercation happened when Rock took the stage to present the best documentary award and made a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith being in a sequel to G.I. Jane. Pinkett Smith has been open about the fact that she has alopecia, which causes hair loss. Smith then ran on to the stage, and slapped Rock. After coming back to his seat, Smith asked Rock to keep his wife’s name out.

"I would like to publicly apologise to you, Chris. I was out of line and I was wrong. I am embarrassed and my actions were not indicative of the man I want to be. There is no place for violence in a world of love and kindness,” Will Smith wrote in his apology. The post continued, "I would also like to apologise to the Academy, the producers of the show, all the attendees and everyone watching around the world. I would like to apologize to the Williams Family and my King Richard Family. I deeply regret that my behavior has stained what has been an otherwise gorgeous journey for all of us. I am a work in progress."

The incident at the Oscars stunned viewers, who took to social media as it wasn't immediately clear whether the altercation was a skit or not. Just a few moments later, Smith won the Oscar for Best Actor for his performance in King Richard. In his speech, he apologised to the Academy and his fellow nominees, but did not address Rock.

During commercial breaks, both Smith's publicist and Denzel Washington were seen talking to the actor. In his speech, Smith shared the advice Washington gave him: "At your highest moment, be careful, that's when the devil comes for you."

Smith's speech continued, "I'm being called on in my life to love people and to protect people and to be a river to my people. I know to do what we do, you have got to be able to take abuse. You have got to be able to have people talk crazy about you. In this business you have to be able to have people disrespecting you. And you got to smile and you got to pretend like that's okay."

