From CODA to Dune: Full list of winners at Oscars 2022

The 94th Academy Awards ceremony was held at Dolby Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, March 27.

The coming-of-age comedy-drama CODA (which, incidentally, is the acronym for Child of Deaf Adults) and Denis Villeneuve's sci-fi epic Dune emerged as the biggest winners at the recently-concluded 94th Academy Awards held at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, March 27. The event was hosted by Amy Schumer, Regina Hall and Wanda Sykes. Indian documentary Writing With Fire was nominated for Best Documentary but did not win the award.

Dune bagged six awards, all in technical categories, while CODA made Oscar history by winning the awards in all three categories it was nominated in. It also became the first film from a major streaming platform -- Apple TV -- to bag the prestigious award of Best Picture, becoming thereby the first official nod from the Academy to the tectonic shift taking place in the entertainment industry because of the rise of OTT platforms in the COVID-19 era.

Jane Campion, staved off competitiontier from the likes of Seven Spielberg and Kenneth Branagh, to win the award for Best Director for her much-admired film, The Power of the Dog. This is her first Oscar win in the category. She also became the first woman to have been nominated twice in the Best Director category and only the third woman after Chloe Zhao's win last year for Nomadland and Kathryn Bigelow's win for Hurt Locker in 2010. Set in the director's native New Zealand, The Power of the Dog is a character study of toxic masculinity and repressed sexuality.

Dune bagged Oscars for Best Visual Effects, Best Cinematography, Best Production Design, Best Film Editing, Best Original Score and Best Sound. CODA took home the honours for Best Supporting Actor (Troy Kotsur), Best Adapted Screenplay (Sian Heder) and Best Picture.

Will Smith won the honour for Best Lead Actor for his performance in King Richard. The biographical drama The Eyes of Tammy Faye won two awards -- Best Lead Actress for Jessica Chastain and Best Makeup and Hairstyling. The broadcast from Dolby Theater also honoured the history of the art form of films as it brought back the casts of classics such as The Godfather and Pulp Fiction and celebrated the 60th anniversary of James Bond with a presentation featuring skateboarder Tony Hawk, surfer Kelly Slater and snowboarder Shaun White.

Ariana DeBose received the award for Best Supporting Actress award for her performance in Steven Spielberg's West Side Story. DeBose was a frontrunner as the winner after she bagged all major precursor awards in the best supporting actress category, including a Golden Globe, a SAG Award, and a BAFTA. A queer Afro-Latina, DeBose played Anita, a San Juan Hill seamstress and the older sister to female lead Maria (Rachel Zegler) in the film. The Best Animated Feature Film went to Disney's Encanto. The Japanese film Drive My Car, an international awards circuit favourite, clinched the title for Best International Film.

Jenny Beavan was conferred with Best Costume Design for Cruella, a film she initially almost refused to work on. Kenneth Branagh walked away with Best Original Screenplay for his writing in the coming-of-age drama, Belfast.

Other winners included Summer of Soul, which won Best Documentary Feature; â€˜No Time To Dieâ€™ (Best Original Song) for the title track by Billie Eilish and Finneas O'Connell; The Queen of Basketball (Best Documentary Short Subject); The Windshield Wiper (Best Animated Short Film); and The Long Goodbye (Best Live Action Short Film).

Here is the complete list of winners of the 94th Academy Awards along with nominations.

Best picture: CODA

Nominations: Belfast, Donâ€™t Look Up, Drive My Car, Dune, King Richard, Licorice Pizza, Nightmare Alley, The Power of the Dog, and West Side Story.

Best actress: Jessica Chastain â€“ The Eyes of Tammy Faye

Nominations: Olivia Colman â€“ The Lost Daughter, Penelope Cruz â€“ Parallel Mothers, Nicole Kidman â€“ Being the Ricardos, and Kristen Stewart â€“ Spencer.

Best actor: Will Smith â€“ King Richard

Nominations: Javier Bardem â€“ Being the Ricardos, Benedict Cumberbatch â€“ The Power of the Dog, Andrew Garfield â€“ Tick, Tickâ€¦Boom!, and Denzel Washington â€“ The Tragedy of Macbeth.

Best director: The Power of the Dog â€“ Jane Campion

Nominations: Belfast â€“ Kenneth Branagh , Drive My Car â€“ Ryusuke Hamaguchi, Licorice Pizza â€“ Paul Thomas Anderson, and West Side Story â€“ Steven Spielberg

Best original song: â€˜No Time to Dieâ€™; Music and Lyric by Billie Eilish and Finneas Oâ€™Connell

Nominations: â€˜Be Aliveâ€™ â€“ King Richard; Music and Lyric by DIXSON and BeyoncÃ©, Knowles-Carter, â€˜Dos Oruguitasâ€™-- Encanto; Music and Lyric by Lin-Manuel Miranda, â€˜Down To Joyâ€™ â€“ Belfast; Music and Lyric by Van Morrison, and â€˜Somehow You Doâ€™ â€“ Four Good Days; Music and Lyric by Diane Warren

Best documentary feature: Summer of Soul (â€¦Or, When the Revolution could not be televised)

Nominations: Ascension, Attica, Flee, and Writing With Fire

Best adapted screenplay: CODA â€“ Screenplay by SiÃ¢n Heder

Nominations: Drive My Car â€“ Screenplay by Ryusuke Hamaguchi and Takamasa Oe; Dune â€“ Screenplay by Jon Spaihts, Denis Villeneuve, and Eric Roth; The Lost Daughter â€“ Written by Maggie Gyllenhaal; and The Power of the Dog â€“ Written by Jane Campion

Best original screenplay: Belfast â€“ Written by Kenneth Branagh

Nominations: Donâ€™t Look Up â€“ Screenplay by Adam McKay; Story by Adam McKay & David Sirota; King Richard â€“ Written by Zach Baylin; Licorice Pizza â€“ Written by Paul Thomas Anderson; and The Worst Person in the World â€“ Written by Eskil Vogt, and Joachim Trier.

Best costume design: Jenny Beavan â€“ Cruella

Nominations: Massimo Cantini Parrini and Jacqueline Durran â€“ Cyrano, Jacqueline West and Robert Morgan â€“ Dune. Luis Sequeira â€“ Nightmare Alley, and Paul Tazewell â€“ West Side Story

Best international feature: Drive My Car (Japan)

Nominations: Flee (Denmark), The Hand of God (Italy), Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom (Bhutan), and The Worst Person in the World (Norway)

Best supporting actress: Ariana DeBose â€“ West Side Story

Nominations: Jessie Buckley â€“ The Lost Daughter, Judi Dench â€“ Belfast, Kirsten Dunst â€“ The Power of the Dog, and Aunjanue Ellis â€“ King Richard.

Best supporting actor: Troy Kotsur â€“ CODA

Nominations: Ciaran Hinds â€“ Belfast, Jesse Plemons â€“ The Power of the Dog, JK Simmons â€“ Being the Ricardos, and Kodi Smit-McPhee â€“ The Power of the Dog.

Best animated feature: Encanto

Nominations: Flee, Luca, The Mitchells vs The Machines, Raya, and The Last Dragon.

Best original score: Hans Zimmer â€“ Dune

Nominations: Nicholas Britell â€“ Donâ€™t Look Up, Germaine Franco â€“ Encanto, Alberto Iglesias â€“ Parallel Mothers, and Jonny Greenwood â€“ The Power of the Dog.

Best cinematography: Greig Fraser â€“ Dune

Nominations: Dan Laustsen â€“ Nightmare Alley, Ari Wegner â€“ The Power of the Dog, Bruno Delbonnel â€“ The Tragedy of Macbeth, and Janusz Kaminski â€“ West Side Story.

Best visual effects: Dune â€“ Paul Lambert, Tristan Myles, Brian Connor and Gerd Nefzer

Nominations: Free Guy â€“ Swen Gillberg, Bryan Grill, Nikos Kalaitzidis and Dan Sudick; No Time To Die â€“ Charlie Noble, Joel Green, Jonathan Fawkner and Chris Corbould;Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings â€“ Christopher Townsend, Joe Farrell, Sean Noel Walker and Dan Oliver; and Spider-man: No Way Home â€“ Kelly Port, Chris Waegner, Scott Edelstein and Dan Sudick

Best film editing: Joe Walker â€“ Dune

Nominations: Hank Corwin â€“ Donâ€™t Look Up, Pamela Martin â€“ King Richard, Peter Sciberras â€“ The Power of the Dog, and Myron Kerstein and Andrew Weisblum â€“ Tick, Tickâ€¦Boom!

Best sound: Dune â€“ Mac Ruth, Mark Mangini, Theo Green, Doug Hemphill and Ron Bartlett

Nominations: Belfast â€“ Denise Yarde, Simon Chase, James Mather and Niv Adiri; No Time To Die â€“ Simon Hayes, Oliver Tarney, James Harrison, Paul Massey and Mark Taylor; The Power of the Dog â€“ Richard Flynn, Robert Mackenzie and Tara Webb; and West Side Story â€“ Tod A. Maitland, Gary Rydstrom, Brian Chumney, Andy Nelson and Shawn Murphy

Best production design: Dune â€“ Production Design: Patrice Vermette; Set Decoration: Zsuzsanna Sipos

Nominations: Nightmare Alley â€“ Production Design: Tamara Deverell; Set Decoration: Shane Vieau, The Power of the Dog â€“ Production Design: Grant Major, Set Decoration: Amber Richards, The Tragedy of Macbeth â€“ Production Design: Stefan Dechant; Set Decoration: Nancy Haigh, and West Side Story â€“ Production Design: Adam Stockhausen; Set Decoration: Rena DeAngelo.

Best make-up and hairstyling: The Eyes of Tammy Faye â€“ Linda Dowds, Stephanie Ingram and Justin Raleigh

Nominations: Coming 2 America â€“ Mike Marino, Stacey Morris and Carla Farmer; Cruella â€“ Nadia Stacey, Naomi Donne and Julia Vernon; Dune â€“ Donald Mowat, Love Larson and Eva von Bahr; and House of Gucci â€“ GÃ¶ran LundstrÃ¶m, Anna Carin Lock and Frederic Aspiras.

Best live action short: The Long Goodbye

Nominations: Ala Kachuu â€“ Take and Run, The Dress, On My Mind, and Please Hold.

Best animated short: The Windshield Piper

Nominations: Affairs of the Art, Bestia, Boxballet, and Robin Robin.

Best documentary short: The Queen of Basketball

Nominations: Audible, Lead Me Home, Three Songs for Benazir, and When we were Bullies.

