‘Will quit acting if I enter politics’: Actor Vijay tells fan association members

As speculation regarding Actor Vijay’s entry into politics heightens, at a meeting with the district secretaries of Thalapathy Vijay Makkal Iyakkam, he once again hinted at his political entry

Flix Politics

Actor Vijay met with the district secretaries of Thalapathy Vijay Makkal Iyakkam (TVMI)--the ‘official’ fan association on Tuesday, July 11, in Chennai. According to reports, the actor at the meeting in his house announced that he will quit acting completely if he enters politics to ensure that his focus isn’t deterred. He also thanked the district secretaries and other TVMI workers for the success of the event held in June, wherein the actor felicitated top scoring students from classes 10 and 12 from all the districts of Tamil Nadu. According to a source in TVMI, Vijay plans to meet other district secretaries over the next two days.

Over the past few months, there has been speculation on whether the actor will take the plunge into politics.The speculation gained momentum after Vijay encouraged TVMI leaders and members to contest in local body elections across the state as independent candidates in 2021. At the time, they won 115 out of the 169 seats that they contested in. TVMI leaders contested in nine districts that were reconstituted at the time, namely Chengalpattu, Kallakurichi, Ranipet, Villupuram, Vellore, Kancheepuram, Tenkasi, Tirunelveli, and Tirupathy.

The members from Theni district not only won posts in the 2021 local body elections, but also contested in urban local body elections in 2022 and recorded victories.

Watch: Vijay’s topper event in Chennai fuels speculation about his political entry

While speaking to the students at the event held in June, the actor did not offer hints on entering politics but, he did exhort the students to cultivate a reading habit and to specifically read the works of leaders like Dr BR Ambedkar, Periyar and Kamarajar.

Before the meeting on July 11 commenced, TVMI celebrated the birthday of Maveeran Alagumuthu Kone, a first freedom fighter from Thoothukudi district in Tamil Nadu. TVMI General Secretary Bussy Anand along with hundreds of others celebrated the occasion at Egmore in Chennai, by gardlanding a statue of the late freedom fighter.

With cryptic statements, Vijay for now seems to be following in Rajinikanth's footsteps where he ensures no one clearly knows what's happening behind the scenes.

Also Watch: Actor Vijay political entry: What's the plan and can it work? | விஜய்| Tamil Nadu

The TVMI is considered the “official” fan association and is not to be confused with the Vijay Makkal Iyakkam (VMI)dissolved in September 2021. The latter was a registered society founded by film director and the actor's father, SA Chandrasekar. From the point of the announcement by Chandrasekar regarding VMI the previous year, Vijay publicly distanced himself from the outfit and discouraged fans from any association with it. In 2021 the actor filed a civil suit against Chandrasekar and mother Shoba Sekar, seeking to restrain VMI from using his images and name for meetings. This finally led to the dissolution of the said organisation on September 27 of that year.