Will Keerthy Suresh say yes to this biopic?

There have been reports that Keerthy has been approached to play the lead in the Vijaya Nirmala biopic.

Flix Tollywood

Reports surface that Keerthy Suresh has been approached to play the lead role in another Telugu biopic. The actor played the legendary actor Savitri in the biopic Mahanati / Nadigayar Thilagam and pulled off the role with ease and Ã©lan. Following this, the makers of the Vijaya Nirmala biopic have approached Keerthy to play the lead role.

Sources in the know say that Vijaya Nirmalaâ€™s son and actor Naresh will be directing the biopic and recently narrated the script to Keerthy through video conferencing. If things move well, we can expect an official announcement about Keerthy taking up the project.

It may be noted here that Vijaya Nirmala, a popular actor and director of her times, holds the Guinness World Record for being the first female director to direct 44 films.

With Keerthy Suresh winning accolades and awards, including the National Award for Best Actor (Female) for Mahanati, it would be interesting to see if she would hop on board another biopic.

Keerthy currently has the Nagesh Kukkunoor directorial Good Luck Sakhi in her kitty. Being a female-centric film, Keerthy is sure to have a performance-oriented role in this flick. Devi Sri Prasad had been roped in to compose the tunes for this flick with Chirantan Das cranking the camera and A Sreekar Prasad doing the edits. The film is bankrolled by Sudheer Chandra Padiri and Shravya Varma under the banner Worth a Shot Motion Arts and will be presented by Dil Rajuâ€™s Sri Venkateswara Creations. Good Luck Sakhi has Jagapathi Babu, Aadhi Pinisetty and Rahul Ramakrishna in prominent roles sharing the screen space with Keerthy Suresh.

Besides this film, Keerthy has the Malayalam movie Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham, Telugu film Miss India and Tamil movie Penquin in post-production stage. Her other films Rang De and the Rajinikanth starrer Annaathe are in different stages of production.

