After slamming sexist poster, Malavika says she loves new one showing her reading

The earlier fan-made poster showed Malavika cooking while the men in the ‘Master’ team around her were chilling.

Flix Sexism

Actor Malavika Mohanan, the female lead of Vijay’s upcoming film Master, created a Twitter storm when she rightly called out the sexism in a fan made poster. The poster showed the Master team in the same house, and while the men involved in the project were shown to be chilling, Malavika was depicted as cooking.

Tweeting the poster, Malavika said, “The task of a woman even in a hypothetical ‘movie house’ is to cook? When will gender roles die? Sigh.” However, as was only to be expected, her tweet was met with a barrage of angry responses from Vijay fans. Following this, the actor deleted her tweet.

Her most recent tweet though shows that she still stands by what she had said. Malavika tweeted the poster made by a social media user which has the same scene but shows Malavika reading rather than cooking.

Okay i fix it for you @MalavikaM_ , Happy Reading !!



Have fun like every-others in the room! pic.twitter.com/se1j4Zcxv4 — AG (@arunrp555) April 27, 2020

Malavika responded to the tweet saying that she loved the new version of the poster. She also added that she loves to read.

I love this version! And how did you know I love reading?! #masterquarantine #masterteamquarantine https://t.co/uE6gJReBo4 — malavika mohanan (@MalavikaM_) April 27, 2020

Previously, after Malavika slammed the casual sexism in the fan art, she was subjected to slut shaming and abuse on Twitter. It’s to be noted that nobody from the Master team tweeted in support and she was forced to delete the tweet although she had made a valid point. Singer Chinmayi, however, came out in support of the actor and pointed out that Malavika was talking about how she had been depicted and yet, she was not allowed to have an opinion.

The young actor made her Tamil debut with the Rajinikanth film Petta in 2019.