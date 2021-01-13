Will decide on reopening schools for other classes later, says TN School Edu Min

The Tamil Nadu government announced reopening of schools for classes 10 and 12 from January 19.

news Education

A day after the Tamil Nadu announced reopening of schools for class 10 and 12 students on January 19, the state School Education Minister KA Sengottaiyan said that the decision to reopen schools from class 1 to 9 and class 11 will be taken later. This will also be done in a phased manner, the minister added, speaking to the media in Erode on Wednesday.

Sengottaiyan said that as schools will reopen from class 10 and 12, precautionary measures will also be taken per the Health Department guidelines, against COVID-19. Ninety seven percent of the parents who were consulted had said they were in favour of reopening schools. The state government had directed schools to have consultation sessions with parents from January 6 to 8, ahead of board exams of class 10 and 12 students.

State board students will also have reduced syllabus, and the details of the same have been sent to the Chief Education Officers on Wednesday. These will be communicated to schools as well. The minister told the media after the schedule for the Tamil Nadu assembly elections is released, the government will discuss issues like whether the academic year for students appearing for board exams should be extended, among others. The timetable for the public exams would also be released.

Sengottaiyan was also asked about the allegations that no online classes were conducted for government school students. He responded saying that lessons for public school students were being broadcasted on 12 TV channels as it is easier for parents to monitor kids there than on mobile phones.

Tamil Naduâ€™s schools have been shut since the end of March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Board exams were conducted, however, students of all other classes were automatically promoted to the next standard. The governmentâ€™s deliberation to reopen schools after Deepavali last year was rolled back after widespread criticism.