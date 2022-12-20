Will Bitcoin (BTC) rise again?

People often run behind trends, not spot one before it trends. The key to catching one before they “trend” (think price appreciation of Bitcoin for example) is observation and patience. Now, the question is what to observe. There are plenty of metrics which attempt to quantify and predict trends. Two of them which we will see in today's edition have been effective in predicting when to start accumulating Bitcoin (BTC).

STH and LTH

Fundamentally, there are two types of investors. One is called short-term holders (STH) and another is long-term holders (LTH). Observing their actions during market cycles unravels a lot of information needed to predict accumulation and frenzy periods. During bull markets, LTHs strategically start selling their BTCs. They understand that catching the top of a market is a strenuous exercise and one that often fails. LTHs sell to STHs during a bull market. Now, STHs will acquire BTCs which are costly and they end up selling during a bear market to further reduce their loss. STH’s do it because they assume the uptrend will continue forever.

The relationship outlined below is illustrated by a chart of the ratio between short and long-term holders. It is a chart of the amount of circulating supply held by long and short holders in profit or loss.

<source: twitter>

In the previous bear markets, reaching the green area was correlated with the process of BTC hitting the bottom. The green area is in the range of 0.25-0.28 and indicates a situation where most of Bitcoin’s supply remains in the hands of LTHs.

What is the cost basis in crypto?

Another indicator that helps estimate the stage of a bear market for Bitcoin is the so-called cost basis for two types of holders. In the financial circle, cost basis is used for deciding whether an investment was profitable or not. Cost basis helps to calculate capital gains or losses, which is the difference between the sell price and buy price.

<source: twitter>

Looking at the on-chain indicators that calculate the cost basis for two types of BTC holders, we see two different values on the chart above. The data on the chart is slightly old as we are doing it for understanding purposes. For long-term holders, the current cost basis (green line) is around $22,000. This means that despite the ongoing declines, long-term holders are still making profits in the market. In contrast, for short-term holders, the cost basis (orange line) is just below $40,000 today. This implies that they are recording a loss, as the coins they hold are below the purchase price.

Usually when the STH crosses below LTH, historically it has been a generational Bitcoin buying opportunity. As long as the macro doesn’t implode, Bitcoin will rise in the future. We just don’t know when.

