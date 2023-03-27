‘Will be remembered for enthralling audiences’: PM Modi condoles demise of Innocent

Innocent was in a critical condition for the past few days and admitted at the Lakeshore Hospital in Kochi, where he passed away on Sunday night.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday, March 27 condoled the death of noted actor Innocent, who passed away a day earlier. The Prime Minister said, "Pained by the passing away of noted actor and former MP Shri Innocent Vareed Thekkethala. He will be remembered for enthralling audiences and filling people's lives with humour. Condolences to his family and admirers. May his soul rest in peace.”

Innocent passed away at the age of 75 on Sunday night due to COVID-19 related respiratory issues leading to organ failure and cardiac arrest. Innocent, also a cancer survivor, was in a critical condition for the past few days and admitted at the Lakeshore Hospital in Kochi.

A veteran actor of Malayalam films, Innocent essayed roles in over 700 films in a career spanning five decades. Known for his comic appearances, Innocent also excelled in a variety of roles. With his unique voice and mannerisms, he endeared himself to countless cinema lovers. He also served as the President of the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists for many years.

Some of his notable films include Ramji Rao series, Manichithrathazhu, Devasuram, Nadodikattu, Kilukkam to name a few. He was active throughout his career, missing in action only in the year 2020, due to ill health. Last year, Innocent appeared in the films Makal and Kaduva and in 2023, he had landed a role in the upcoming film Paachuvum Albuthavilakum.

Innocent was a former Lok Sabha MP. He had won the 2014 Lok Sabha elections as an independent candidate backed by the Left Democratic Front, from Chalakudy.

With IANS inputs

