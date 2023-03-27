‘Lost a priceless gem’: Actors, politicians pay tribute to Malayalam actor Innocent

Innocent passed away in Kochi on Sunday due to COVID-19 related respiratory issues leading to organ failure and cardiac arrest.

news Death

Reactions have been pouring in on the demise of legendary Malayalam actor and politician Innocent who passed away in Kochi on Sunday, March 26. Innocent died due to COVID-19 related respiratory issues leading to organ failure and cardiac arrest. “End of an iconic chapter in cinema history! Rest in peace Legend!” said actor Prithviraj Sukumaran.

End of an iconic chapter in cinema history! Rest in peace Legend! #Innocent pic.twitter.com/NkPGlnSnxB — Prithviraj Sukumaran (@PrithviOfficial) March 26, 2023

Stating that she was devastated, actor and politician Khushbu Sundar said, “We have a lost a great actor. Moreso a great human being. What a legend he was. With the passing away of #Innocent Sir, we have lost a priceless gem. May his soul rest in peace. Heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and his followers.”

Kerala Culture Minister Saji Cherian also paid his respects and said he is deeply saddened by the passing of legendary Malayalam actor and former MP Innocent. "His performances on screen brought joy to countless fans. As a parliamentarian, he fought for the welfare of his constituents. Rest in Power, sir. You will be missed,” he said.

Deeply saddened by the passing of legendary Malayalam actor and former MP #Innocent. His performances on screen brought joy to countless fans. As a parliamentarian, he fought for the welfare of his constituents. Rest in Power, sir. You will be missed. #innocentactor pic.twitter.com/LhRapOEkVU — Saji Cherian (@SajiCherian11) March 26, 2023

Mourning the loss of Innocent, Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor said, “Aside from being a brilliantly inventive & gifted actor, he was a fine human being whom it was a pleasure to interact with in the Lok Sabha. RIP. Om Shanti.”

Mourning the loss of character actor, comedian & one-time Kerala MP Innocent, who has just passed away at age 75. Aside from being a brilliantly inventive & gifted actor, he was a fine human being whom it was a pleasure to interact with in the Lok Sabha. RIP. Om Shanti. pic.twitter.com/m9mFGI8DwM — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) March 26, 2023

“Saddened to hear about the passing away of #Innocent, a legendary actor and former MP. A huge loss for Malayalam cinema! Heartfelt condolence to his family, friends and fans. #RIPInnocent," said Congress leader and former Cabinet Minister Aslam Shaikh.

Saddened to hear about the passing away of #Innocent, a legendary actor and former MP. A huge loss for Malayalam cinema! Heartfelt condolence to his family, friends and fans. #RIPInnocent #MalayalamActor #MalayalamCinema pic.twitter.com/m13wDrqGxJ — Aslam Shaikh, INC (@AslamShaikh_MLA) March 26, 2023

Offering his condolences, journalist AVS Namboodiri tweeted: “A fleeting expression, a turn of phrase, a twitch, a word said with a difference - he invoked anything. Made laughter more radiant and world brighter. RIP Legend.”

Malayalam actor #Innocent. A fleeting expression, a turn of phrase, a twitch, a word said with a difference - he invoked anything. Made laughter more radiant and world brighter. RIP Legend pic.twitter.com/bzk1iKvvG7 — AVS Namboodiri (@AvsNamboodiri) March 26, 2023

Kerala Minister of Higher Education and Social Justice R BIndu expressed condolences by saying that Innocent’s loss was a personal one for her. “Irinjalakuda's own son, our beloved Innocent, has bid adieu to us. A deeply personal loss. To me, Innocent was much more than an actor. He was from my hometown, a disciple of my father and his sister, someone I looked up to even as a child,” she said.

To me, Innocent was much more than an actor. He was from my hometown, a disciple of my father and his sister, someone I looked up to even as a child. pic.twitter.com/nsvoeBZg50 — Dr R Bindu (@rbinducpm) March 26, 2023

Rajya Sabha MP AA Rahim said, “Innocent's passing is a great loss. He was not only a legendary actor, but also a selfless and compassionate individual who dedicated his life to serving the people. Kerala will always be grateful for his contributions. Heartfelt condolences to his family and friends.”

Innocent's passing is a great loss. He was not only a legendary actor, but also a selfless and compassionate individual who dedicated his life to serving the people. Kerala will always be grateful for his contributions. Heartfelt condolences to his family and friends. pic.twitter.com/Q3vbVkNrAK — A A Rahim (@AARahimdyfi) March 26, 2023

Mourning Innocent’s demise, a fan stated that it is a loss for Indian cinema and added, “We will miss your exquisite comedic timing that made my childhood & many others memorable. RIP Legend.”

Meanwhile, the body of Innocent will be kept at the Kadavanthra Rajiv Gandhi Indoor stadium in Ernakulam from 8 am to 11 am on Monday for the public to pay their last respects. The body will then be shifted to his hometown Irinjalakuda in Thrissur district and kept at the Town Hall till 3 pm. After that, the body will be taken to his house and the funeral will be held in the Cathedral Church of Irinjalakuda, by 5 pm on Monday.