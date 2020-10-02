Will audiences come to theatres? Tamil film industry anxious about response

Tamil Nadu government is yet to give its nod to reopen cinema halls across the state but when it does, it will be with 50% occupancy.

Flix Kollywood

While it’s still early to know when cinema halls will open in Tamil Nadu, the buzz about what films will hit the screens when they do have begun already. The announcement to reopen movie theatres across the country came from the Union government on Wednesday, however, the final decision to implement it rests with the respective state governments.

Tamil Nadu government is yet to give its nod to reopen cinema halls across the state but when it does, it will be with 50% occupancy.

“The future will be OTT, at least for the next few months,” says Sreedhar Pillai, film writer and industry tracker. “The kind of audiences that we were used to earlier are not going to be thronging cinema halls anymore. Even for big stars, after the first day, do you think audiences will come back to watch the film again, given the pandemic?” he asks.

According to producer SR Prabhu, who has produced films like Theeran Adhigaaram Ondru and Kaithi, the 50% occupancy rate is a point to ponder upon deeply for producers. “We have not made any such decisions on the film releases yet as 50% occupancy is a big concern. How much revenue can we make from it? A lot of it has to be taken into account,” he explains.

The producer, whose Sultan with actor Karthi is in the making, adds a word of caution. “Unlock is not happening because COVID-19 is being brought under control. It is being done for economic reasons. However, the government continues to advise people to stay home and stay cautious. Which is an indirect message asking people not to go out,” he points out.

And Sreedhar Pillai asserts that rising COVID-19 cases may not favour the decision to reopen theatres in the state. “If you look at Tamil Nadu map, the highest revenue collecting centres are Chennai, Coimbatore and Chengalpattu - the three C’s - and as we all know COVID-19 cases are the highest in these three areas. Unless the situation improves, I don’t see the market being able to absorb the kind of films that used to be released earlier. It is the same case that we’re seeing in hotels and restaurants. They have been allowed to open with 50% occupancy already yet business seems to be on a slump,” he explains.

And then there’s the added issue of a cold-war between the producers and theatre owners. Earlier last month, a newly formed Producer’s collective headed by director Bharathiraja put forward a list of six demands to exhibitors seeking their complete cooperation. Referring to this tussle, an industry insider tells TNM that this will further delay films from coming to the big screens. “The producers have said that they will no longer bear the Virtual Print Fee (FEE). The theatre owners are yet to agree to it. This issue is yet to be sorted, only then will films release in theatres,” he shares and adds, “When that resolves, we can expect to see small budget films like Santhanam’s Biskoth, Dikkiloona, etc releasing for Deepavali.” Sreedhar Pillai too adds that there are quite a number of small budget films that may make use of the big screens.

Also read: Tamil producers write to theatre owners, raise 6 demands including share in ad revenue

However, will Vijay’s most awaited Master release this year, we ask. “Everyone’s looking forward to Master but that’s tentatively scheduled for Pongal next year. Dhanush’s Jagame Thandiram too will release only after Master, perhaps in February,” he adds.