Wild tusker Arikomban tranquilised in TN, being moved to 'suitable habitat'

Arikomban was "safely tranquilised" by Tamil Nadu's forest department officials and veterinarians in the early hours of June 5, according to IAS officer Supriya Sahu.

In the early hours of Monday, June 5, wild tusker Arikomban was safely tranquilised by a team of Forest Veterinary Surgeons and Forest Department officials in the Cumbum East Range of Tamil Nadu. The operation involved the assistance of three Kumki elephants, which are specially trained to capture wild elephants like Arikomban who go rogue. The tranquilised tusker will be translocated to a suitable habitat under the monitoring of the Tamil Nadu Forest Department.

Forest officials successfully tranquilised Arikomban around 12 am, and shortly after, the three Kumki elephants were brought in to provide support. This marks the second attempt by officials to capture Arikomban, while the mission was earlier initiated by personnel from the Tamil Nadu Forest Department and police force, accompanied by the Kumki elephants, on May 29.

Supriya Sahu, the Additional Chief Secretary for Environment, Climate Change, and Forests, stated that Arikomban will now be translocated to a suitable habitat and that the Tamil Nadu Forest Department will continue to monitor the tusker's well-being in the new environment. A veterinary team examined the tusker to assess potential injuries.

Following the tranquilisation, Arikomban was carefully loaded into a special transport vehicle with the assistance of the Kumki elephants. Precautions such as cutting off the power supply along the designated path were taken to ensure a safe journey for the tusker.

Arikomban had previously been translocated by the Kerala Forest Department to the Periyar Tiger Reserve on April 29, 2023, along the interstate border of Kerala and Tamil Nadu. However, the tusker strayed into Cumbum in Tamil Naduâ€™s Theni district on May 3. After entering the Tamil Nadu forest, Arikomban had been moving across various regions, including Megamalai Lower Camp, Kambam, Surulapatti, Yaanai Gajam, and Koothanatchi forest ranges. The Tamil Nadu forest officials had already planned to release Arikomban into a thick forest region, following the havoc caused by the tusker in the Cumbum region last week.