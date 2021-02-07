Why Sasikala may not risk antagonising BJP on returning to Chennai

Police security in Chennai has been heightened ahead of Sasikalaâ€™s arrival on Monday.

news politics

Ahead of Sasikalaâ€™s arrival in Chennai on Monday, police security has been heightened at the AIADMK office in Royapettah. The Jayalalithaa memorial at Marina Beach has been closed just a week after its inauguration under the guise of maintenance. The ruling AIADMK has been edgy about what moves Sasikala will make after her return, to stake claim to the party.

In a starless election in Tamil Nadu, Sasikalaâ€™s re-entry to the state has added drama to the political landscape. With the demise of J Jayalalithaa and M Karunanidhi, the star power has largely diminished in both parties. And while the AIADMK leaders have chosen to dismiss Sasikala as a spent force, having served close to four years in jail in a corruption case, their nervousness about how she will play her political cards is evident.

Watch: Video: Sasikala released from jail. Here are her political options

Sources close to Sasikala say that she is well aware of the equations in AIADMK and will make her moves cautiously. At this point, she will not antagonise the BJP with several cases still pending against her. She would not take the BJP head-on politically and risk having the central agencies going after her, the source added.

Moreover, Sasikala does not want to risk a possible alliance with the BJP in the future if they decide to break their partnership with the current leadership of the AIADMK. Both in the long- and short-term, animosity with BJP will not serve Sasikalaâ€™s purpose in any way.

Read: Fight for Jayalalithaaâ€™s legacy: One side played out on Marina, the other at Victoria

That said, Sasikala will make enough noise to keep her politically relevant ahead of the Assembly elections. But her chances will strengthen if the AIADMK loses the elections under the Edappadi K Palaniswami-O Panneerselvam (EPS-OPS) combination, the source said. She reportedly will not want to make an all-out claim to the AIADMK just yet with the belief that the efforts this close to the polls may not fructify.

While Chief Minister EPS has managed to keep the government steady, the party continues to remain fragile as evidenced by the turmoil seen regarding who the CM face should be. Many in the party believe that the cohesive force currently is power. If that power is gone, then it will be easier for Sasikala to break the party and make her bid.

Sources close to Sasikala say she is expecting some disgruntled leaders to start softening towards her after the ticket distribution of the AIADMK. She is counting on some of the disgruntled leaders to make their unhappiness public, eroding the stature of the current leadership of the AIADMK.