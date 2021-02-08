Why AIADMK ministers are wary of talking about VK Sasikala

An embarrassing press conference at the DGP's officer in Chennai showed a senior minister attempting to avoid being the leader speaking against Sasikala.

Over the last week, the AIADMK has displayed an undeniable nervousness over the arrival of VK Sasikala, a leader who they insist is irrelevant to Tamil Nadu politics. From closing the Jayalalithaa memorial in Chennai for alleged repair works to filing a complaint against her usage of the AIADMK flag, the ruling government is clearly on the offensive. But even as the party machinery attempts to showcase strength, AIADMK ministers have suddenly adopted an unnatural silence over Sasikala's return to the political battlefield

Their hesitancy to comment on their former general secretary was embarrassingly evident on February 6 when multiple ministers went to the office of the Director General of Police in Chennai against TTV Dhinakaran for allegedly claiming that their supporters would turn into 'human bombs' as Sasikala arrived in Tamil Nadu. The Ministers have given a complaint alleging that the aunt and nephew duo were attempting to disrupt peace in the state. Minister C Ve Shanmugam, D Jayakumar, Thangamani and Presidium Chairman E Madhusudhanan were all present on Saturday. But when time came to actually talk to the media, the ministers looked uncomfortable and kept passing the buck even as the media posed questions.

While Fisheries Minister Jayakumar stated that Law Minister CVe Shanmugam would make the statement, the law minister asked Electricity Minister Thangamani to speak to the media. And when Shanmugam did finally make a statement, it was halting and lacked a sense of conviction. He said that Sasikala was claiming the AIADMK to be her party when she has just been released following imprisonment for corruption. But when reminded that former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa too had been found guilty of these charges, the Ministers refrained from replying and walked away.

That was not all, on Sunday, Minister for Cooperatives Sellur Raju too avoided answering questions on Sasikala while talking to the media. Despite multiple questions, he merely replied, "Only ask questions meant for me."

This hesitation on the part of these ministers, according to AIADMK sources, is a result of vote bank politics.

"This is not some sign of respect for Sasikala, but a result of vote bank politics. They think that if they say something insulting to her, it will lead to a loss of votes in South Tami Nadu (Where the Thevar community that Sasikala belongs to has a strong presence)," says an AIADMK leader. "Basically, they will take offense if they believe a woman from their community is being oppressed or disrespected," he explains.

Another leader said that most ministers do not want Sasikala back in the party, however they are aware that if DMK wins the assembly polls, Sasikala may emerge as a power centre. "If she takes over the party or engineers a split, no one wants her as an adversary then," a leader said.

A third source pointed out that most of the ministers and leaders of the AIADMK have had close ties with Sasikala for many years and do not want to disturb the equation.