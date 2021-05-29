Where is my leg piece? KTR receives unexpected complaint on Twitter

The man complained about how he did not receive the extra masala or leg piece which he ordered with his biryani, and tagged KTR and Zomato.

Coronavirus Social Media

Telangana minister and Working President of the TRS party KT Rama Rao has been quite active on Twitter recently, responding to calls for help related to COVID-19. He has been receiving requests to help with hospital beds, oxygen and drugs from several people. However, on Friday, May 28, he was tagged in an unexpected complaint— from a man who did not receive extra masala and leg piece in his biryani, as he had ordered.

The now-deleted tweet was by a man named Thotakuri Raghupati. “I ordered chicken biryani with extra masala and leg piece but I didn’t get any of them, is this the way to serve the people,” he wrote, tagging KTR and Zomato India. Biryani is often an emotional subject for people, and the man was clearly hurt. Responding to the complaint, KTR replied, “And Why am I tagged on this brother? What did you expect me to do?”