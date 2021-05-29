Telangana minister and Working President of the TRS party KT Rama Rao has been quite active on Twitter recently, responding to calls for help related to COVID-19. He has been receiving requests to help with hospital beds, oxygen and drugs from several people. However, on Friday, May 28, he was tagged in an unexpected complaint— from a man who did not receive extra masala and leg piece in his biryani, as he had ordered.
The now-deleted tweet was by a man named Thotakuri Raghupati. “I ordered chicken biryani with extra masala and leg piece but I didn’t get any of them, is this the way to serve the people,” he wrote, tagging KTR and Zomato India. Biryani is often an emotional subject for people, and the man was clearly hurt. Responding to the complaint, KTR replied, “And Why am I tagged on this brother? What did you expect me to do?”
And why am I tagged on this brother? What did you expect me to do https://t.co/i7VrlLRtpV— KTR (@KTRTRS) May 28, 2021
KTR, who is serving as the Minister for Municipal Administration & Urban Development, Industries & Commerce, and Information Technology of Telangana, is known for his online presence. His response to Raghupathi’s tweet prompted other political leaders to reply in jest. Asasuddin Owaisi, leader of the AIMIM party, tweeted, “@KTRoffice must immediately respond,” adding, “Must say that @MinisterKTR & his team have been responding to the medical needs of people during this pandemic mashallah.”
Krishank, a TRS leader who joined the party in 2019, also replied with some wordplay. He said, “He wanted leg piece but he got rubber piece, he was angry at Zomato but he was hungry. He wanted to vent his anger and that anger to get noticed… Your quote shall pacify his anger and hunger. @Zomatoin please send him a leg piece, he shall eat in peace…”
He wanted Leg Piece but he got Rubber Piece, he was angry at Zomato but he was hungry. He wanted to vent his anger and that anger to get noticed...— krishanKTRS (@krishanKTRS) May 28, 2021
Your Quote shall pacify his anger and hunger .@zomatoin please send him a leg piece, he shall eat in peace ...
Earlier in May, KTR had joked about how the names of many COVID-19 medicines are unpronounceable, such as Flavipiravir, Molnupiravir, Baricitinib. The minister took a friendly jibe at Congress leader Shashi Tharoor, who “pakka” had a role to play in this. The Thiruvananthapuram MP took the joke in his stride, and replied, “Not guilty! How can you indulge in such floccinaucinihilipilification, @KTRTRS? Left to me I'd happily call them "CoroNil", "CoroZero", & even "GoCoroNaGo!" But these pharmacists are more procrustean....”
I suspect @ShashiTharoor Ji Pakka has a role to play in this https://t.co/zO024Pq0Oa— KTR (@KTRTRS) May 20, 2021
