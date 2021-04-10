Western, southern parts of Tamil Nadu to receive light showers over next 4 days

The capital city Chennai is likely to be cloudy for the next 48 hours.

news Weather

In a much-needed respite from the heat, many parts of Tamil Nadu are likely to receive mild rains over the next few days. The rains, as a result of atmospheric air circulation, are expected in parts of the coastal region, Western Ghats and southern parts of the state, while Chennai is likely to be cloudy for the next 48 hours. According to a bulletin from the Regional Meteorological Centre, southern parts of Tamil Nadu are likely to receive mild rains with thunderstorms while Puducherry, Karaikal and remaining parts of the state are expected to witness dry weather on Sunday. Southern and parts of interior regions of Tamil Nadu may witness mild rains on Monday.

The regions bordering the Western Ghats, such as the Nilgiris and parts of Coimbatore and Theni, along with Thiruppur, are expected to receive mild rains on April 13 and 14. Coastal districts like Kanyakumari, Tirunelveli and Ramanathapuram will also receive light showers on the two days. While Chennai is likely to be cloudy, the maximum temperature is expected to be 35℃ and the minimum temperature is expected to be 26℃.

Among the districts, Madurai touched 40℃ on Friday, while Madurai Airport recorded a maximum temperature of 38.2℃. Chennai recorded 33.8℃, while Chennai airport recorded 34.7℃ on Friday. Meanwhile, Kodaikanal recorded 19.5℃, with the hill stations Coonoor and Ooty crossed a maximum temperature of 20℃.

Pradeep John, an independent weather blogger who runs the Tamil Nadu Weatherman handle on Twitter, said, “Some good news at last, no heatwave but rains for many interior parts of Tamil Nadu in 2nd half of April. Even some parts of coastal areas like Delta will get rains and from 1/2nd week of May temperature will rise again. A below-normal April (Temp) ahead for Peninsular India.”

Chennai Rains, another weather blog run by Srikanth, said, “Changing winds indicate arrival of thunderstorms over south India including Tamil Nadu during the coming week.”

On Thursday, Nilakottai in Dindigul district and Vattanam in Ramanathapuram district received 1 cm of rainfall and mild showers were also experienced in Kanyakumari and Tirunelveli districts.