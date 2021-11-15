Support us

On Monday, the Vanniyar Sangam issued a legal notice to actor Suriya, seeking Rs 5 crore in damages.

A file photo of actor Suriya from a film
news Social Monday, November 15, 2021 - 14:12
TNM Staff

Several people took to social media on Monday, November 15, to back actor Suriya after the Vanniyar Sangam state president issued a legal notice to the people behind Jai Bhim, including director TJ Gnanavel. The legal notice sought an unconditional apology and removal of scenes which they dubbed defamatory.

The legal notice alleges that in one scene of the movie, which is based on real life events, the character of a policeman has been deliberately depicted as belonging to the Vanniyar community, classified as a Most Backward caste that are politically dominant in northern Tamil Nadu. 

The notice came after PMK leader and former Union Health Minister, Dr Anbumani Ramadoss had lashed out at the actor, accusing him of hurting his community's sentiments. Following this, many took to social media to express their support for the actor.

Jai Bhim is based on the story of a tribal woman, Senggeni, who seeks the help of advocate Chandru (played by Suriya) to save her husband Rajakannu who is arrested on false charges. The rest of the film tracks Chandru's journey to unearth the truth and fight injustice.

Meanwhile, others named in the legal notice are actor Jyotika, who is also Suriya’s wife, 2D Entertainment Private Limited (Suriya and Jyotika’s production house) and a representative of Amazon.in.

In his response to Ramadoss earlier this week, Suriya had said, "Neither my team, nor I have ever harboured any intention at any point in time to insult any individual or community as mentioned by you in your letter. I hope you are aware that corrections were carried out as soon as some people pointed out mistakes."

