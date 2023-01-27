Website hacked, no merger with Congress, says Makkal Needhi Maiam

There were speculations around the merger of MNM with Congress after MNM’s founder Kamal Haasan joined the Bharat Jodo Yatra with Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on December 24, 2022.

news Politics

Miscreant allegedly hacked Makkal Needhi Maiam's (MNM) website on the evening of Friday, January 27. The website carried the announcement of MNM joining hands with the Congress for the upcoming 2024 general elections. Hours later, MNM released a tweet saying that the website had been hacked. “The year 2023 is going to be crucial for India because this is the year when we must make final preparations for the 2024 Lok Sabha election – which is the final battle to save the soul of India,” Makkal Needhi Maiam's website read.

"Shri Kamal Haasan was very impressed with Rahul Gandhi’s intellect and commitment to save India and has been thinking his next moves ever since he returned after meeting the former Congress President,” the website further read.

The message further said, "We have taken a crucial decision today, a day after we celebrated our Republic Day. The general public and media are hereby informed that Makkal Needhi Maiam has decided to merge itself with Indian National Congress." The page containing this information was not found after a few minutes on Makkal Needhi Maiam's website.

MNM reacted to the hack in a tweet saying that its official website had been hacked by miscreants. "We will give the appropriate response without any fear to the misdeeds of those who oppress democratic forces," MNM tweeted.

மக்கள் நீதி மய்யம் கட்சியின் அதிகாரப்பூர்வ வலைதளம் விஷமிகளால் ஹேக் செய்யப்பட்டுள்ளது. ஜனநாயக சக்திகளை ஒடுக்கியே பழக்கப்பட்ட ஈனர்களின் இழிசெயல்களுக்கு அஞ்சாமல் தக்க பதிலடி கொடுப்போம். — Makkal Needhi Maiam | மக்கள் நீதி மய்யம் (@maiamofficial) January 27, 2023

There were speculations around the merger of MNM with Congress after the party’s founder and actor Kamal Haasan joined the Bharat Jodo Yatra with Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on December 24, 2022. The yatra began in Tamil Nadu's Kanyakumari on September 7. The speculations became stronger after the actor extended his support to the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance for the upcoming Erode East bye-poll, which is scheduled to be held on February 27 this year.

On January 25, Kamal extended his support to the candidate of another party. He extended his support to EVKS Elangovan, a Congress candidate. Kamal's support came two days after he met with Elangovan on January 23. When asked about MNM's support for the DMK alliance in the 2024 general elections, he said this decision is temporary and aimed at supporting the interest of Tamil Nadu. He indicated that the situation may change after 12 months. "When it comes to national importance, we have to forget our differences," Kamal said.