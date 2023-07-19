‘We were scared for our lives’: TN youngster caught in landslides, floods in Himachal

A local driver from Himachal Pradesh drove 12 Tamil Nadu youngsters to safety from a landslide, only to face floods caused by the Beas river.

It was meant to be a celebratory trip to Himachal Pradesh for the twelve architecture graduates from Tamil Nadu on completing their graduation. On the morning of Sunday, July 9, near Aut village, they woke in shock as a big rock collided with the tempo van they were travelling in. Their van suffered moderate damage, swayed and lost its balance for a few seconds before it stably landed on its wheels. The skilled driver, who was a local, took no time to recover from the shock and navigated through the road.

Behind their vehicle, the roads were gradually blocked by rocks and debris that flowed down the mountains. By the time their van reached Aut, the 12 students’ journey to Chandigarh was obstructed by the Beas river, which had flooded the road ahead. “Behind us, the roads were closed up because of a landslide and ahead, the mighty river had flooded the roads. The word on the street was that it would take a week for everything to be cleared, and we were scared for our lives,” Kavisha Shwathi, one of the graduates, recollected.

Kavisha and the others were stranded at Aut for more than 48 hours. She and her friends planned on spending a week at Kullu and Manali to celebrate their graduation. However, they decided to cut their trip short owing to continuous rains and flash floods in several parts of the state. The plan was to reach Chandigarh by road first and then fly out to Tamil Nadu, Kavisha said. “We started to travel by road around 10:30 am on July 9 from our camping site, and when we neared Aut, disaster struck,” Kavisha said.

48-hours of uncertainty

While the students had enough resources such as food, water and even a public toilet on the road to comfortably wait for the first 24 hours, they couldn’t reach out to their families to inform them of their situation. A cell tower which was located nearby was reportedly washed away by the river, and the village had no electricity supply due to extreme weather conditions.

Kavisha said, “After the first day, we began to stress out because we didn’t have enough money or resources. Somehow, through one of our friends’ phones which had picked up a network, we called my father and informed him of the situation. He reached out to someone from the Congress party who spoke to politician Praveen Chakravarty.” Praveen Chakravarty reached out to the Chief Minister’s office in Himachal Pradesh, who then informed the rescue operation team, she added.

After 48 hours, the first helicopter with a rescue team was spotted assessing the situation of the stranded tourists in Aut.

Within a few hours, the rain had stopped and the rescue team in the helicopter assessed the roads, which were flooded by the Beas river. The government had also sent a team to clear the roads closed by the landslide, which the graduates narrowly escaped from. After affirming that the road towards Chandigarh was cleared of flash floods, the traffic was cleared. The 12 youngsters reached Tamil Nadu by flight on July 12.

“For many of us, this was our first trip with friends, and we hoped to make it memorable. Well, it is now an unforgettable trip,” Kavisha remarked.