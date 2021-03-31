We trained under an army Major for 'Wild Dog': Actor Nagarjuna

The film is based on the series of bomb blasts that took place in India in the period of 2007 to 2013.

Telugu film Wild Dog is all set for a theatrical release on April 2. In this action packed movie, Akkineni Nagarjuna is donning the role of ACP Vijay Varma who is on a mission to nab terrorists who are responsible for a series of bomb blasts. Ahead of its release, Nagarjuna spoke to the media about the film and said that this was going to be a "new age" commercial movie.

Wild Dog is based on the series of bomb blasts that took place in India in the period of 2007 to 2013, which also includes the twin blasts that occurred in Hyderabad at Lumbini Park and Gokul Chat. The trailer of the movie, which was released recently, has received a good response from the audience, garnering over 12 million views.

Speaking about his role, Nagarjuna said, “Since I have always been a fitness freak and do my workouts, transformation for this role was not a difficult one. Though there were certain hiccups initially, it was manageable.”

The team received training from a Major at the army, who was on the sets of Wild Dog, and taught Nagarjuna and others how to use guns and grenades. “We wanted to get all the gestures right to make the movie as authentic as possible. For this, we were trained by a real army officer, who helped us in the process,” added Nagarjuna.

Nagarjuna has always been an actor who has been willing to work with new directors. Speaking about this, he said, “Though it causes a little anxiety, I always love to work with new directors because they give me an opportunity to do new kinds of roles. And acting in new movies is not about changing clothes and names, every character should be different in its characterisation and it should challenge me.”

Despite being an action film, the Wild Dog team is hopeful that they will be able to draw family audiences also to theatres. “This is going to be a new age commercial movie, and we are hopeful that audiences are more open to such movies now, as everybody is being exposed to such content through OTT platforms, and they are enjoying it," he said.

Apart from Wild Dog, Nagarjuna is also working on another project under the direction of Praveen Sattaru, which is already on the sets. Bangar Raju is yet another film which has also gone on floors. Nagarjuna is also playing a significant role in the Bollywood fantasy film Brahmastra, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles.

