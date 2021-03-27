Lot of research went into making Nagarjuna starrer ‘Wild Dog’: Director Ahishor Solomon

Nagarjuna starrer ‘Wild Dog’ is set for theatrical release on April 2.

Flix Interview

Tollywood actor, Nagarjuna-starrer Wild Dog is all set to have a theatrical release on April 2, 2021. Ahead of its release, the director of the film, Ahishor Solomon spoke to The News Minute on how the script based on real life incidents shaped into its present form.

The director says that a lot of research went into making the film, which deals with one of the country’s biggest undercover operations. The movie is based on the blasts that occurred in the country from the period of 2007 to 2013, which also includes the twin blasts at Gokul Chat and Lumbini Park in Hyderabad.

“It all started with an article that I read long back and from then I started dwelling deep into it to figure out how to make it cinematic. So, we started this project in December 2019, but long before that, from February, I had started my research…reading several documents that were available in the public domain. I also met crime beat journalists, some officers and others,” said Solomon.

Watch the trailer here:

Wild Dog’s story revolves around an ‘encounter specialist’ officer from National Investigation Agency (NIA), Vijay Varma, and his assistants. Vijay goes on a mission to nab the terrorists who are the reason for the series of bomb blasts in the country.

Speaking about the character, the director said, “Some parts of the Wild Dog are real, and some are fiction. When it comes to the character, it's a fictional one, for whom the image of star actor Nagarjuna was quite apt. The character would be seen as a ruthless, merciless officer while dealing with the terrorists. He is like a wild dog (vetakukka in Telugu), which also has the capability to hunt lions. So [the film is about] how this ‘wild dog’ hunts the terrorists is the story."

During the lockdown, when there was uncertainty over the reopening of theatres, the film initially went for an OTT release. However, as theatres started opening up with 50% occupancy allowed initially, and with Ravi Teja’s movie Krack gave Wild Dog’s filmmakers hope, talks were held and the Wild Dog too decided to go for a theatrical release, says the director.

This is director Solomon’s second association with the actor Nagarjuna. Earlier he wrote dialogues for the Nagarjuna and Karthi starrer, Oopiri, a Telugu film. The director is currently working for two more scripts, more details of which cannot be revealed at this stage, he said.

The Wild Dog team has recently released their action-packed trailer in which Saiyami Kher, Ali Reza, Dia Mirza and others can be seen in significant roles.

Wild Dog is being bankrolled by Matinee Entertainments. As earlier reported by TNM, the team has also roped in David Ismalone, an international action sequence choreographer, who is known for movies such as Fast & Furious 7, A Man Will Rise and Ong-Bak: Muay Thai Warrior.