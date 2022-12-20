‘We are all like a family’: Shiva Rajkumar condemns attack on Darshan

A video showing an unidentified person hurling a slipper at actor Darshan at ‘Kranti’s’ promotion event held in Karnataka’s Hosapete on December 18, has gone viral online.

Popular Kannada actor Shiva Rajkumar, the brother of late Sandalwood star Puneeth Rajkumar posted a video on Monday, December 19 after a slipper was flung at actor Darshan on Sunday, December 18 during the promotions of his upcoming movie Kranti at Hospet in Karnataka. Hundreds of fans had gathered for the song release event, when a slipper was flung at the actor by an unidentified person. A group claiming to be late Kannada star Puneeth Rajkumar’s fans reportedly tore some banners as soon as Darshan appeared on stage.

Speaking about the issue, Shiva Rajkumar, who is fondly known as Shivanna, said in a video that the attack has upset him. “Yesterday’s attack on Darshan has upset me. We don’t know who did it but we have always said that we are all like one family. Whoever has done it please do not behave like this,” he can be heard saying in the video. Addressing the fans who behaved rudely with Darshan, Shiva Rajkumar also suggested that he sees all the fans as one and condemned the behaviour.

As per earlier media reports, Darshan reportedly drew parallels between the love he has been receiving from fans to the response Puneeth’s death has garnered, which did not sit well with Puneeth’s fans. Some reports also suggest that the condolence messages posted by Darshan’s fans at the time of Puneeth’s death were allegedly insensitive.

After the video of the incident went viral, fans used the hashtag #WestandwithDBoss to voice their support. Some of them also demanded the arrest of the person who threw the slipper. Other celebrities such as actors Kichcha Sudeep, Jaggesh, and Ramya, among others condemned the attack and advised fan clubs to refrain from fan wars.

Actor Ramya noted that it is important for fan clubs to maintain decorum. “All fan clubs must maintain decorum- All actors must caution their fan clubs from trolling other actors or anyone for that matter. Don’t post derogatory comments wrt women and children. All abuses and cuss words targeted towards women. @Twitter please block these accounts,” Ramya tweeted.

All fan clubs must maintain decorum- All actors must caution their fan clubs from trolling other actors or anyone for that matter. Don’t post derogatory comments wrt women and children. All abuses and cuss words targeted towards women. @Twitter please block these accounts. pic.twitter.com/MqFb3EkSAx — Ramya/Divya Spandana (@divyaspandana) December 19, 2022

Kranti is helmed by director V Harikrishna. Co-starring actors Rachita Ram, Ravichandran, and Sumalatha in pivotal roles, the film is set to hit the big screens on January 26. The team was unveiling the second track ‘Bombe Bombe’ from the film on Sunday.

The attack on Darshan also comes after his comment in a recent media interaction was criticised on social media for being insensitive and sexist. “Goddess of luck doesn't always knock on the door. When she knocks, grab her, drag her into your bedroom, and strip her naked. If you give her clothes, she will go out,” Darshan, who is popularly known as D Boss by fans, is heard saying in the video. It is to be noted that Darshan was arrested earlier on charges of domestic violence after his wife accused him of assault.

