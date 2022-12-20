‘The video was disturbing’: Kichcha Sudeep condemns attack on Darshan

An unidentified person flung a slipper at actor Darshan while he was promoting his upcoming film ‘Kranti’ along with the team at Hosapete in Karnataka on December 18.

Flix Sandalwood

Kannada actor Darshan was attacked while promoting his upcoming film Kranti at Hosapete in Karnataka on Sunday, December 18. Hundreds of fans had gathered at the release of the film’s second song ‘Bombe Bombe’, co-starring Rachita Ram, Ravichandran, and Sumalatha, when a slipper was flung at Darshan by an unidentified person from the crowd. A group claiming to be late Kannada star Puneeth Rajkumar’s fans reportedly tore some banners as soon as Darshan appeared on stage.

After the video of the incident went viral, fans and celebrities took to social media to extend their support to Darshan. Fans used the hashtag #WestandwithDBoss to voice their support. Some of them also demanded the arrest of the person who threw the slipper. Many celebrities including actors Kichcha Sudeep, Shiva Rajkumar, Jaggesh, and Ramya condemned the attack and advised fan clubs to refrain from fan wars.

In a lengthy note posted on Twitter on Tuesday, December 20, Kichcha Sudeep said that he found the video to be disturbing. “The video I saw was very disturbing. There were many others including the leading lady of the film standing there. They were just a part of the event and had nothing to do with the rage that was prevailing at that time. Humiliating them publicly raises the question whether we Kannadigas are known for these unjustified reactions. Is this kind of outburst even an option?” Kichcha questioned.

He also noted that the disagreements could be resolved in a pleasant and calm manner. “Our land, language, and culture is all about love and respect. Every problem has a solution, and every solution has multiple ways of being implemented. Each and every individual deserves to be treated with dignity and any problem can be solved in a manner that is pleasant and calm,” the note read.

Speaking about the troubled relationship between Darshan and late actor Puneeth’s fans, Sudeep wrote, “As far as Darshan is concerned, I agree that there may have been a situation that isn’t so pleasant between him and Puneeth fans. But is this the reaction Puneeth himself would have appreciated and supported? An answer to this is something that probably each of his beloved fans knows. One silly act from one individual in the crowd shouldn’t damage the love, dignity, and respect that Puneeth fans are known for.”

He also added that he has personal disagreements with Darshan, but it will not stop him from speaking on the issue. “Darshan has contributed a lot to this industry and our language. The differences between us isn’t something that will stop me from speaking about what I truly feel. He surely didn’t deserve this kind of treatment and it disturbed me,” wrote Sudeep.

He concluded the note saying, “Forgive me if at all I spoke more than what I should have. Having completed 27 years in this fraternity, I have realised one thing for sure. Nothing and no one is forever. Let us spread love and respect and get the same in return from all. That’s the only way one can win over anyone and any situation.”

In videos of the incident that are now doing the rounds on social media, Darshan can be seen stepping on the stage to address the crowd when an unidentified person throws a slipper that hits him on the shoulder. Agitated by the incident, the crowd can be seen responding, while Darshan remains calm. Soon after the attack, Darshan left the scene with police protection. The film’s team released the song but left in a hurry amid the commotion. While at Hospet for the event, Darshan had also garlanded the statue of late actor Puneeth Rajkumar in the town.

The attack on Darshan also comes after his comment in a recent media interaction was slammed on social media for being insensitive and sexist. “Goddess of luck doesn't always knock on the door. When she knocks, grab her, drag her into your bedroom, and strip her naked. If you give her clothes, she will go out,” the actor is heard saying in the video. It is to be noted that Darshan was arrested earlier on charges of domestic violence after his wife accused him of assault.

Kranti is set to hit the big screens on January 26. It is written and helmed by filmmaker V Harikrishna.