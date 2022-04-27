WCC slams rape accused actor-producer Vijay Babu for doxxing, shaming complainant

Meanwhile, a case is likely to be filed against Vijay Babu for revealing the identity of the actor who filed the complaint against him.

The Women in Cinema Collective has slammed Malayalam actor-producer Vijay Babu, who has been named in a rape case, for shaming and revealing the identity of the actor who filed the complaint against him. The WCC has called for stringent action against Babu and said that his Facebook Live video where he denies all the allegations is an attempt to mock the judicial process.

“Yet another shocking allegation of sexual harassment and violence in the Malayalam film industry is now public. While committees come and go, more such incidents continue to happen. WCC reiterates that crimes are being perpetrated here under the guise of professional equations and professional space,” the WCC said in a Facebook post.

Vijay Babu, who is currently absconding, has been booked under Sections 376 (sexual assault), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The case has been filed at the Ernakulam City Commissioner's office. The complainant actor had filed a police complaint against him in Ernakulam a few days ago, accusing him of raping her multiple times in the past month after compelling her to be intoxicated, following which Vijay Babu mentioned her name on a Facebook Live, breaking the law.

“Anyone has the right to file an official police complaint for a crime committed against oneself. The right to arbitrate about who is a victim rests with the judiciary and not anyone else. An accused's public shaming of a complainant is deplorable and punishable by law. Flaunting his presence online with such an act without turning himself into the judicial process seems to be an attempt to mock the judicial system,” the WCC said.

The WCC also urged officials to take stringent action and called for the Malayalam Film Industry to condemn the incident and “clean up the workspace” for women by distancing perpetrators.

The police in Cochin have said that they will book Malayalam actor-producer Vijay Babu under one more section for revealing the identity of the female actor who accused him of rape. Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Kochi UV Kuriakose told the media on Wednesday, April 27, he has received orders to book Vijay for revealing the identity of the complainant. He also said that prima facie, it has been found that there is substance in the complaint made by the actor.

"I saw his statement (the Facebook live by Vijay Babu where he revealed the complainant's name). From what I understand, he has committed the crime. Prima facie, it has also been found that there is substance in the police complaint, and hence, further investigation is being conducted. Anything more we can reveal only after further investigation," he said.