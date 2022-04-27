'He was like a monster to me': Actor alleges Vijay Babu raped, abused her for weeks

After the rape case was filed against actor-producer Vijay Babu, he has been absconding but broke the law by naming the survivor on Facebook Live.

A young actor in Malayalam films has alleged sexual abuse at the hands of actor and producer Vijay Babu. She filed a police complaint against him in Ernakulam a few days ago, accusing him of raping her multiple times in the past month after compelling her to be intoxicated, following which Vijay Babu mentioned her name on a Facebook Live, breaking the law. A Facebook page named Women Against Sexual Harassment carried the survivor’s statement on the morning on Wednesday, April 27.

According to the statement, Vijay Babu allegedly physically assaulted and sexually exploited her between March and April this year. She had known him for a few years during which he behaved like her “saviour” but sexually exploited her, the survivor wrote. “Through this time, he gained my trust by being friendly and advising me as I was a newcomer in the film industry with no proper guidance. He behaved like my saviour for my personal and professional problems, but under the guise, he sexually exploited me,” the survivor wrote.

"Whenever I was conscious, I denied consent for engaging in sex. But for him it was never an issue and disregarding my protest he has raped me several times during the past one and a half months," she alleged. She added that he would make her drink alcohol or take “happy pills” despite her denial, and when she was inebriated, Vijay Babu would allegedly sexually abuse her. “He was like a monster to me,” she said.

The actor further said that he would give her false promises of marriage and offer her roles in his films. But she was scared to speak up knowing of his clout and power in the industry, she said. Vijay Babu would not only allegedly sexually assault her, but also allegedly physically abused her several times and also threatened her life. On one occasion, Vijay Babu allegedly threatened the survivor with leaking a private video of her. “I fear for his blackmail and for my safety,” the actor said.

“I am not keeping my mouth shut anymore. I can’t take this pain anymore. I strongly believe I will get justice for the sexual and physical assaults I have gone through by Vijay Babu. No one should go through this pain and trauma anymore in their life,” the survivor said, urging others who faced trauma allegedly at the hands of Vijay Babu to speak up.

She finished her post by adding that she will proceed with legal action against those who indulge in victim shaming or personally attacking her on social media.

Vijay Babu has been charged with sections 376 (sexual assault), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) of the Indian Penal Code, after the woman actor filed a complaint of rape against him. However, since the case was booked, he has been absconding, and the police have issued a lookout notice. Earlier, actor Sandra Thomas had filed an assault complaint against Vijay Babu, which was later withdrawn.

