Water supply to be affected for 15 days in parts of Chennai: List of areas

Chennai Metrowater has announced the need to suspend water supply to fix the Nemmeli desalination plant with additional filters.

Regular water supply to south Chennai localities like Adyar and Mylapore will be affected as the Nemmeli desalination plant will be shut for 15 days from March 17, Tuesday.

According to an announcement made by the Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (CMWSSB), the desalination plant, which has 100 million liters per day capacity, will be shut from 6 am on March 17 to 6 am on April 1 for fixing the Travelling Band Screen (TBS). TBS is used for filtering fine particles from water.

“The water supply to south Chennai areas like Thiruvanmiyur, Kottivakkam, Palavakkam, Perungudi, Adyar, Velachery, Besant Nagar, Mylapore, Mandaveli, Sholinganallur, Injambakkam and Neelankarai will get affected for 15 days from 17.03.2020 to 01.04.2020,” the circular said.

CMWSSB also stated that it has made alternate arrangements to supply water to all the above areas during the period when the water supply has been stopped. It has also requested the public to use water judiciously and store sufficient quantities of water well in advance.

Public can also contact the following area engineers for supply of water in tankers for emergency purposes:

Mylapore and Mandaveli: 8144930909

Adyar, Velachery, Besant Nagar, Thiruvanmiyur: 8144930913

Kottivakkam, Palavakkam, Perungudi: 8144930914

Injambakkam, Neelankarai, Sholinganallur: 8144930915\

Chennai has two desalination plants, which supply up to 180 MLD of water to the city. As on Saturday, the storage of water in the four major lakes, which supply water to the city, stood at 6.152 tmcft (thousand million cubic feet). The corresponding level on the same date last year was 0.920 tmcft.

Poondi lake has 1.467 tmcft of water while 0.072 tmcft of water is held by Cholavaram lake. Redhills lake has 2.613 tmcft of water as on Saturday while Chembarambakkam has 2 tmcft of water. Veeranam lake also has 1.325 tmcft of water as on March 11, Wednesday.