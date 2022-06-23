Watch: Vikrant Rona trailer shows Kichcha Sudeep as a fearless cop

Helmed by Anup Bhandari, the film is set to hit the big screens on July 28 this year.

Flix Sandalwood

The trailer of Kannada actor Sudeep’s upcoming movie Vikrant Rona was unveiled on Thursday, June 23. The film is helmed by director Anup Bhandari and also stars actors Nirup Bhandari, Neetha Ashok, Ravishankar Gowda, Madhusudan Rao, Vasuki Vaibhav and Jacqueline Fernandez in significant roles. The trailer begins with a narrator talking about a mysterious land, surrounded by sea where people are scared of the people running the village. Sudeep enters the screen as a cop who tries to solve the mystery. Vikrant Rona is shown as a fearless man.

The film is slated to hit the big screens on July 28. It was initially scheduled to release on February 24, but was postponed due to the pandemic. Announcing the news in January this year, the makers wrote: “Despite our willingness to meet you all at the cinemas on Feb 24th, the present COVID scenario and the prevailing restrictions are not favorable for a grand release across the globe,” the makers of the much-awaited film said in a statement. They added, “We understand that the wait can be excruciating but we promise that the cinematic experience will be worthy of your patience. We will soon announce the new date on which the world will meet its new hero! (sic)”

The multilingual film will release in Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Hindi. Earlier in January 2022, the makers of the film made headlines as they reportedly received an offer worth Rs 100 crore from an Over-the-Top (OTT) platform. Media reports however pointed out that the offer was declined since producer Manjunath Gowda believed that “Vikrant Rona is a big screen experience”. The multi-crore thriller was shot predominantly in Hyderabad’s Annapurna Studios.

Bankrolled by Shalini Jack Manju and Alankar Pandian under the banners of Kichcha Creatiions, Shalini Arts and Invenio Films India, the first look of Vikrant Rona was unveiled in Dubai’s Burj Khalifa.

Watch the trailer of Vikrant Rona :