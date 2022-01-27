Release of Kichcha Sudeep's Vikrant Rona postponed due to COVID-19

‘Vikrant Rona’, starring Nirup Bhandari and Jacqueline Fernandez, was slated to release on February 24.

As COVID-19 cases continue to surge across the country, the makers of Kannada star Kichcha Sudeep’s film Vikrant Rona, which was supposed to release in theatres on February 24, have announced that the release date has been postponed. With this, Vikrant Rona joins several big-budget films including Rajamouli’s magnum opus RRR and the Prabhas-Pooja Hegde starrer Radhe Sham, which postponed their theatrical release due to the pandemic.

“Despite our willingness to meet you all at the cinemas on Feb 24th, the present COVID scenario and the prevailing restrictions are not favorable for a grand release across the globe,” the makers of the much-awaited film said in a statement. They added, “We understand that the wait can be excruciating but we promise that the cinematic experience will be worthy of your patience. We will soon announce the new date on which the world will meet its new hero! (sic)”

The multilingual film, directed by Anup Bhandari of Rangi Taranga fame, is touted to be an adventure-action drama. Vikrant Rona stars Sudeep, Nirup Bhandari and Neetha Ashok in the lead. Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez has also been roped in for a cameo role. The film is presented by Zee Studio and co-produced by Manjunath Gowda and Alankar Pandian. Vikrant Rona will release in Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Hindi.

Earlier in January, the makers of the film made headlines as they reportedly received an offer worth Rs 100 crore from an Over-the-Top (OTT) platform. However, the offer was declined as according to producer Manjunath Gowda, “Vikrant Rona is a big screen experience”. The multi-crore thriller, which was shot predominantly in Hyderabad’s Annapurna Studios, is expected to release in 3D format.

Kichcha Sudeep was last seen in the action drama Kotigobba 3, which released in October 2021. The film also stars Madonna Sebastian and Shraddha Das in prominent roles. Kotigobba 3 was originally meant to release on October 14, but the release was stalled by a day. As a result, instances of vandalism of theatres across the state were reported. Sudeep then urged fans to be patient and not to resort to violence. “It’s my duty to inform all those at the theatres already, that there is a delay in shows due to certain issues. I personally apologise for this negligence from the concerned. I request all not to react badly at the theatres as they have nothing to do with this,” he had said.