Watch: Vijay Sethupathi and Tamannaah Bhatia in fun ‘MasterChef Tamil’ promo

While Vijay Sethupathi will be hosting ‘MasterChef Tamil’, Tamannaah Bhatia will be hosting ‘MasterChef Telugu’.

A new promo for the reality show MasterChef Tamil, featuring actors Vijay Sethupathi and Tamannaah Bhatia, was released on July 28. The debut season of the culinary reality show in Tamil and Telugu will see Vijay Sethupathi hosting MasterChef Tamil and Tamannaah Bhatia hosting MasterChef Telugu. In the promo, both the hosts make their entrance while surrounded by hundreds of musicians and dancers who have gathered around to celebrate.

Quoting Vijay Sethupathi’s popular line from Naanum Rowdy Dhaan, Tamannaah asks, “Are you, okay Baby?” To which the actor replies saying, “Konjam Tension ah Irukku Baby” (I am a little nervous). Extending her wishes to her counterpart, Tamannaah says, “Nee Kalakku Baby” (go and rock it!).

The show is all set to premiere on August 7 on Sun TV. The hour-long episodes will be telecast on Saturdays and Sundays. Sharing the promo, the makers wrote on MasterChef Tamil’s Instagram handle: “Finally! The reveal we have all been waiting for! Masterchef India Tamil premiering on 7 August 2021 in SunTv. The show Show is set to air on Saturday & Sunday.”

Earlier, another promo featuring Vijay Sethupathi was unveiled on July 1. Donning a festive veshti and shirt, in the video, he talked about the need to celebrate and appreciate people who cook with all their heart. Noting that they don’t always get the appreciation they deserve, he assured them that it won’t be the case with MasterChef Tamil, since the show aims to turn the spotlight on skilled chefs and their talents.

At the time, the makers announced that the show is produced by Innovative Film Academy & Endemol Shine India and is gearing up for premiere on Sun TV. “Our celebrity host @actorvijaysethupathi is here to light up the MasterChef kitchen Produced by Innovative Film Academy & Endemol shine India. Format by Endemol Shine India. Shot at Innovative Film City. Coming soon on SUN TV,” the post read.

Meanwhile, actor Tamannaah is also preparing for the premiere of MasterChef Telugu.