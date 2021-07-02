Watch: Vijay Sethupathi looks festive in new promo from ‘MasterChef Tamil’

Team ‘MasterChef Tamil’ announced on June 18 that Vijay Sethupathi has been roped in to be the celebrity host for the reality television show.

Flix Kollywood

The MasterChef Tamil team, which is gearing up for the show’s premiere, released a promo video featuring its celebrity host, Vijay Sethupathi on Thursday, July 1. Donning a silk shirt and veshti, Vijay Sethupathi sports a traditional and festive look in the promo. In the video, he talks about the need to appreciate people who cook with all their heart. While giving a brief tour of the set, he explains that they sometimes don’t get the appreciation they deserve. However, he notes that it is not going to be the case with MasterChef Tamil, since the show is all about celebrating people who cook scrumptious delicacies.

According to MasterChef Tamil’s official Instagram handle, the promo video was shot in Innovative Film City, Bangalore. Sharing the promo of the reality television show, the makers of MasterChef Tamil wrote: “Yes it's another promo. But we promise you, it's worth the wait. MasterChef kitchen just got hotter with Vijay Sethupathi's new traditional look. Samaikka naanga ready, Suvaikka neenga readyaa? (sic)."

On June 18, the MasterChef Tamil team announced that Vijay Sethupathi will be the celebrity host for the show. They also added that the show is produced by Innovative Film Academy & Endemol Shine India and is gearing up for premiere on Sun TV. “Our celebrity host @actorvijaysethupathi is here to light up the MasterChef kitchen Produced by Innovative Film Academy & Endemol shine India. Format by Endemol Shine India. Shot at Innovative Film City. Coming soon on SUN TV,” the post read.

The team also released a video where Vijay Sethupathi is seen shaking a leg to traditional folk beats. Vijay Sethupathi was seen wearing a black shirt and blue distressed jeans. He completed the debonair look with a brown jacket.

Recently, actor Tamannaah Bhatia revealed that she will be appearing in a promo alongside Vijay Sethupathi to promote MasterChef Telugu.