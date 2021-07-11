Watch: ‘Valimai’ update is finally here, featuring a stylish Ajith

Directed by H Vinoth and produced by Boney Kapoor, ‘Valimai’ also stars Huma Qureshi, Kartikeya Gummakonda, Yogi Babu and others.

Ajith’s first look from Valimai is finally here. The motion poster video opens with a silhouette of the star in biker gear, wearing a leather jacket and a helmet. “Power is a state of mind,” the video says, before showing various looks of the actor from the film. The video also revealed that the highly anticipated film will be released in 2021. Apart from Ajith, the film also stars Huma Qureshi, Rx100 star Kartikeya Gummakonda, Yogi Babu and others. Ajith’s fans have been eagerly waiting for updates on his upcoming film for months now, and have been persistently seeking news on the film’s progress.

Fans were even asking for Valimai updates at political and other public events unrelated to the film, like the India and England test match in Chennai and Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s trip to the city. This had prompted Ajith to issue a statement back in February requesting fans to be patient. He said he was upset with some of his fans for asking for updates at unrelated events, and asked them to restrain themselves from doing so.

The first look poster was earlier expected to be released on May 1, on the occasion of Ajith’s 50th birthday. It has become the norm for filmmakers to release significant updates of films on stars’ birthdays, and the production company, Bayview Projects LLP, had even officially announced the first-look release on that date. However, on April 23, producer Boney Kapoor announced that the release had to be postponed due to the second wave of COVID-19. The makers noted that the devastating second wave and the resulting financial and emotional toll on lakhs of Indians was unanticipated at the time of making the announcement.

Valimai is directed by H Vinoth, who rose to fame with the 2017 action thriller Theeran Adhigaaram Ondru. He has previously worked with Ajith for the 2019 film Nerkonda Paarvai, the Tamil remake of the Hindi film Pink. Yuvan Shankar Raja is composing the music for Valimai.

Watch the official motion poster of Valimai:

