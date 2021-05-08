Watch: Trailer of Tamannaah’s ‘November Story’ promises a rivetting murder mystery

‘November Story’, a web series, is directed by Ram Subramaniam and will stream in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi.

After making her debut with Telugu crime-thriller series 11th hour, actor Tamannaah Bhatia is back with another web series November Story. The seven-episode series is directed by Ram Subramaniam. It will stream in three languages including Tamil, Telugu and Hindi from May 20.

Ahead of its premiere, the trailer of the series was released by the makers on Thursday. November Story revolves around the life of Anuradha, who tries to prover her father’s innocence who is caught in the midst of a series of mysterious events that unfold in the aftermath of a murder.

Sharing the trailer of the series, OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar wrote, “How far would you go to protect your loved ones? Find out Anu's side of her November Story, and you be the judge! Hotstar Specials November Story - All episodes streaming from 20th May in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi.

Actor Tamannaah too shared the trailer of the web-series and wrote, “Presenting Hotstar Specials November Story. All episodes streaming from 20th May in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi. @DisneyplusHSVIP (sic)."

Judging by the trailer, November Story is based on the life of Ganesan, an acclaimed crime novel writer, who is also suffering from Alzheimer’s. After Ganesan is found in an abandoned house with a dead body, all evidence indicates the culpability of the writer, his daughter Tamannaah tries to prove otherwise. As the show progresses, the makers are likely to track how Tamannaah manages to get to the bottom of the murder mystery and find out if her father is innocent. Kuselan fame actor Pasupathy, who was last seen in the 2019 movie Asuran, is likely to essay the role of a cop in the series.

With the pandemic disrupting theatre screenings, there has been an increase in audience’s demand for new content on OTT platforms. Many Kollywood actors including Samantha Akkineni and Trisha have made their debut in web series in recent times.

Apart from the web series, actor Tamannaah has a number of movies in the pipeline. She is currently working on the upcoming Telugu movies Seetimaarr, Maestro, which is the Telugu remake of Bollywood movie Andhadhun, Guruthunda Seethakalam, F3 and That is Mahalakshmi.