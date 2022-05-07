Watch: Trailer of Sivakarthikeyanâ€™s Don promises an entertaining college drama

Helmed by debutant filmmaker Cibi Chakaravarthi, the film has music by composer Anirudh.

The trailer of actor Sivakarthikeyanâ€™s upcoming film Don was unveiled at the pre-release event which took place on May 6. Helmed by debutant Cibi Chakaravarthi, Don stars Priyanka Arul Mohan opposite Sivakarthikeyan. The trailer features Sivakarthikeyan as an intimidating student to his teachers in school and college. Priyanka appears as Sivakarthikeyanâ€™s love interest. The trailer hints at an entertaining college drama.

Debutante filmmaker Cibi Chakaravarthi has reportedly worked as an associate director with filmmaker Atlee. The star cast includes actors Soori, Samuthirakani, Vijay TV fame Sivangi, Munishkanth, Bala Saravanan, Kaali Venkat and RJ Vijay among others. Anirudh Ravichander is on board as the music composer for the project. Sivakarthikeyan and Anirudh are collaborating for the seventh time. The college drama is bankrolled by Lyca Productions, while it is co-produced by actor Sivakarthikeyan under his home banner SK Productions. Don has cinematography by KM Bhaskaran and editing by Nagooran.

Sivakarthikeyan was last seen in Doctor, which hit the big screens on October 9. Written and directed by filmmaker Nelson Dilipkumar, the film garnered positive responses from fans. The comedy flick starred an ensemble cast of actors including Priyanka Arul Mohan, Vinay Rai, Yogi Babu, Milind Soman, Redin Kingsley and Archana Chandhoke in pivotal roles. Doctor also had music by Anirudh. The technical team also included cinematographer Vijay Kartik Kannan and editor R Nirmal. Doctor subsequently released on Over-the-Top (OTT) platform Netflix.

Sivakarthikeyan also has Ayalaan in the pipeline. It is directed by R Ravikumar. Billed as a sci-fi comedy film, it is produced by RD Raja and Kotapadi J Rajesh under the banners of 23AM Studios and KJR Studios respectively. The cast also has actors Rakul Preet Singh, Sharad Kelkar and Isha Koppikar in other significant roles. The technical crew includes AR Rahman as the music composer, Nirav Shah as the cinematographer, and Ruben as the editor.

The actor had also penned the lyrics for â€˜Arabic Kuthuâ€™ from Beast, which starred actors Vijay and Pooja Hegde in the lead. Helmed by Doctor director Nelson Dilipkumar, Beast also had music by Anirudh.

Watch the trailer of Don:

