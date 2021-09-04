Watch: Trailer of Rajeev Ravi's Kuttavum Sikshayum shows cop drama

Asif Ali plays a distraught police official and the male lead of the film, which also features Sunny Wayne, Sharaf U Dheen and others.

Flix Mollywood

A theft has happened. Police are questioning suspects, in Hindi. Somewhere in Kerala, a bunch of policemen are asked to find criminals in another land. As they move about, converse, the music breaks and lifts off again. Rajeev Ravi's new film Kuttavum Sikshayum (Crime and Punishment), in its short trailer, appears like a crime drama, with the elements of guilt and depression traversing through it. Asif Ali plays a distraught police official and the male lead of the film. Sunny Wayne, Sharaf U Dheen, Alencier and others appear in the trailer along with him.

Two lines spoken by Alencier suggest a possible storyline in the film. "Who knows how many innocent people we have punished? What if one of them decides to stab you from the dark, once you retire?"

It is not clear if Rajeev Ravi's film has any inspiration from Russian author Fyodor Dostoevsky's classic Crime and Punishment. But there is the word depression mentioned in passing and you watch the silhouette of Asif Ali waking up terrified as if from a nightmare. Dostoevsky's book dealt with the guilt of a man who commits a crime. However, when the film was announced in November last year, it was reported to be based on a true investigation story.

Kuttavum Sikshayumâ€™s story is written by Sibi Thomas and Sreejith Divakaran. The duo also penned the screenplay and the dialogues. Sibi Thomas is a police inspector in Kasargod, and the story is reportedly based on an investigation that he had headed. Ajithkumar B has edited the film, while Suresh Rajan has done the cinematography. The music of the film is by Dawn Vincent. Kuttavum Sikshayum is produced by Arunkumar VR.

Other actors mentioned in the cast are Senthil Krishna, Shrinda, Dinesh Pradhan, Deshraj, Gurjar, Bobby, Pooja Gurjar, Maheshwari Shekhawat, Sanjay Vidrohi, Mano Jose, and Madhusoodanan.

Watch: Trailer of Kuttavum Sikshayum