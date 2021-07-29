Watch: Trailer of Nayanthara’s ‘Netrikann’ promises an eerie thriller

Directed by Milind Rau and produced by Vignesh Shivan, ‘Netrikann’ stars Nayanthara as a visually impaired person who tries to expose a murderer while ‘Ko’ fame Ajmal plays the antagonist.

The trailer of actor Nayanthara’s most-awaited movie Netrikann was released on Thursday, July 29. The movie is directed by Milind Rau and produced by Vignesh Shivan. Heaping praises on Aval fame director Milind Rau, Vignesh Shivan wrote, “If creating thrillers is an Art ! Then our director @Milind_Rau is a Picasso in it ! Nailed the trailer & the film.” Appreciating Nayanthara’s performance, he added, “One of #Nayanthara ‘s best performances till date as a #Blind wit #Netrikann.” Sharing the trailer, streaming platform Disney+ Hotstar announced that the movie will premiere on August 13 and will be available in four languages, including Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.

In the trailer, we see Nayanthara, who plays a visually impaired person, getting caught in the midst of a criminal case after she boards the cab of the character played by Ajmal, who has abducted, tortured and murdered 12 women. Ajmal, who has managed not to come under the police’s radar, is in trouble after Nayanthara’s character shares her observations with the police. With Nayanthara and the kidnapper/ murderer locking horns with each other, the rest of the movie will track how one of them triumphs. The trailer sets the tone for an eerie edge-of-the-seat thriller.

Ajmal, who will be seen as the antagonist in Netrikann, is known for his role as Vasanthan in the 2011 political thriller Ko. Actors Manikandan and Saran too have been roped in to play pivotal roles in Netrikann. The thriller is produced by filmmaker and producer Vignesh Shivan under the banner of Rowdy Pictures and co-produced by Hyunwoo Thomas Kim and KS Mayilvaganan. The movie was scheduled to hit the big screens last year but was postponed due to the pandemic. On June 9, the first single from the movie titled ‘Idhuvum Kadandhu Pogum’ was released.

Nayanthara will next be seen in the Vignesh Shivan directorial Kaathu Vaak ula Rendu Kadhal, which also stars Vijay Sethupathi and Samantha Akkineni.

