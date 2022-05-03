Watch: Trailer of Mohanlal’s 12th Man sets the tone for a gripping whodunnit

Mohanlal and director Jeethu Joseph had teamed up earlier for the successful ‘Drishyam’ franchise.

Flix Mollywood

The trailer of actor Mohanlal’s upcoming film 12th Man was unveiled on May 3. Following the massive success of the Drishyam franchise, director Jeethu Joseph and Mohanlal have teamed up for 12th Man. The trailer begins with eleven friends who met each other during their days in college, catching up with each other in a reunion of sorts. They decide to go on a trip. It is during their stay that they are introduced to Mohanlal’s character, who does not seem to be related to the group but mentions that he would like to join as the 12th Man.

In the subsequent scene, we see how someone falling down at the viewpoint, invokes suspicion. Towards the end of the trailer, the audience hears the dialogue, “Everyone has two secrets. One, you like to hide and two, you don’t dare to reveal.” The film’s teaser, which released on April 27, featured the line: “Everyone has three lives. A public life, a private life, and a secret life.” The trailer sets the tone for an engaging whodunnit thriller.

The cast includes actors Mohanlal, Unni Mukundan, Saiju Kurup, Shivada, Anu Sithara, Anusree, Priyanka Nair, Anu Mohan, Rahul Madhav, Leona Lishoy, Chandunath, and Aditi Ravi. It is bankrolled by Antony Perumbavoor under the banner of Aashirvad Cinemas. 12th Man is gearing up for direct Over-the-top (OTT) release on streaming platform Disney Plus Hotstar. The film has screenplay by KR Krishnakumar, while Satheesh Kurup is on board as the cinematographer for the project. Anil Johnson has been roped in as the music composer. 12th Man has editing by Vinayak.

The critically acclaimed Malayalam movie Drishyam had a huge run at the box office and was also remade in multiple languages including Tamil, Telugu and Hindi. Drishyam 2, the sequel of Drishyam, released on OTT platform Amazon Prime Video last year.

Watch the trailer below.